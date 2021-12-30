This is what it will look like to travel with Virgin Hyperloop

The future is coming and it’s looking bright. A video from Virgin Hyperloop shows what it will be like to travel by hyperloop – from arriving at the portal, boarding the pod and heading out to your destination.

Hyperloop is the brand new transportation system that Virgin Hyperloop is developing. It will make it easier than ever to travel between cities. Currently a journey between Los Angeles and San Francisco takes six hours in a car – hyperloop would cut that down to just 43 minutes. That’s fast!

Virgin Hyperloop is on a mission to make hyperloop an accessible form of transportation – which means it needs to be affordable. Ticket prices will, of course, vary depending on the exact route travelled. But a recent study in Ohio found that hyperloop fares would be similar to the cost of driving, rather than flying.

Although each pod carries only about 28 passengers, thousands of passengers will be able to use Virgin Hyperloop every hour. This is thanks to the way that Virgin Hyperloop’s machine intelligence software will allow vehicles to travel behind one another in the tube just milliseconds apart.

In 2020 Virgin Hyperloop completed its first successful passenger tests. With its partners DP World, it’s now paving the way for regulation and certification of hyperloop systems around the world, aiming to achieve safety certification by 2025 and start operating in 2030.

Visit Virgin Hyperloop to find out more.