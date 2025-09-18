The science behind the feel-good glow of saving

A new study from Virgin Red has uncovered what many of us suspected: there’s real science behind the buzz of bagging a bargain.

According to the research, 85% of Brits say saving money lifts their mood, with a strong majority (75%) going as far as sharing their savings stories with others. On average, we need to save around £107 for that ‘shopper’s high’ to kick in, and for some (as many as 8.9 million Brits) that buzz can last up to three days.

The feel-good factor is most potent when saving on something essential (35%), getting something half price (31%), or when a deal turns out better than expected (31%).

To understand what’s really going on in our brains, Virgin Red teamed up with neuroscientist Nicole Vignola. She explains, “What’s interesting here is that the biggest highs come from saving on something essential, unlocking an upgrade, or getting a better deal than expected. That reflects the way our dopamine system works: we feel good when we meet a need, but we feel amazing when something turns out better than anticipated.

“These findings show how savings tap into pride, control, and satisfaction, all factors that are fundamental for psychological drivers that help us feel clever with our money and more in control of our choices.”

The research also found that 22% of people get a dopamine rush from using loyalty points, with 71% saying they would change their behaviour if they don’t feel like they’re getting a good deal. Loyalty points play a big part in day-to-day spending for 71% of respondents, and 80% use them to bring down the cost of purchases.

Nicole Vignola adds: “When you use Virgin Points to unlock an upgrade or book an experience, your brain’s reward system lights up with dopamine, leaving you feeling proud, in control and like you’ve just made a smart decision, which are all fundamental psychological wins to the human brain.

“And the beauty is that this high doesn’t just happen at checkout, it builds as anticipation grows, so the joy of your trip starts early. From a neuroscience perspective, this is explained by reward prediction error, the brain’s heightened response when things turn out better than expected. We release a steady pulse of dopamine when we anticipate a reward, but we get a huge surge when the outcome exceeds our expectations.

“It’s the reason slot machines and social media can be so addictive, and it’s also why a surprise upgrade or a bigger saving than expected feels so good. Virgin Red’s findings confirm what neuroscience tells us: making your money go further isn’t just good sense, it’s psychologically rewarding!”

For members like Adele Davies, Virgin Points have made a big difference. “By accumulating points, I’ve managed to make some great savings on travel,” she says. “On a recent trip to the USA and Caribbean, I managed to offset a large portion of the cost of flights for my husband and myself. In total, I paid £1,100, plus the points, in comparison to the approximate cost of £4,500 that I was looking at without points.”

She adds: “We are jetting off again to New York and Quebec this year, and I used points to offset the costs for upper class flights so that we can travel in luxury. I’d never be able to justify the cost of travel in upper class without points, so this experience is a real treat for us. Every time I find a good deal, I get such an adrenaline rush and want to share these amazing Virgin Red opportunities, so I’m always posting about these deals on social media because people are missing out (and I want to share them with my friends!).”

Nicole’s top three tips for maximising your savings glow:

Lean into anticipation Book with Virgin Points early. Anticipation itself is a dopamine trigger. The joy of your trip begins the moment you hit confirm, which means you can elongate the enjoyment and excitement. Unlock upgrades where you can Your brain loves an upgrade. Securing a better seat, room or experience delivers a stronger dopamine high than a simple discount. Share the joy Talking about your savings amplifies the buzz. When you share your Virgin Points wins with others, you reinforce the pride and satisfaction in your brain.