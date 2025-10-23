A celebration of the friendship, character, and authenticity driving a new generation of athletes.

After a victorious summer for England at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, the Premiership Women’s Rugby League (PWR) kicks off tomorrow, October 24, and Virgin is looking to shake up the fan experience by supporting a brand-new digital content series designed to help fans get even closer to their favourite players.

Virgin is bringing its challenger energy to the world of women’s sport with a new digital series that opens the door on the most honest, emotional, and often hilarious moments shared between players before kick-off.

Born from the world of women’s rugby, The Plait Room shines a light on a ritual that’s become a channel for the intimate, funny and heartfelt conversations that happen away from the spotlight but embody the spirit of the sport. It celebrates the ‘Team Braiders’ of the PWR; the players whose hair skills are only matched by their strength on the pitch. Plaits are important in rugby - it's more than preparation; it’s a ritual of trust, camaraderie, and belief - so being the chosen braider is an honour that is taken seriously.

Each episode gives fans exclusive fly-on-the-wall access to the PWR, through the lens of the players themselves. No scripts, no polish. Just real talk from the women who put everything on the line every weekend.

Jess Govinden

“We’ve always backed the rebels, the risk-takers, the ones rewriting the script,” says Sam Kelly, Chief Experience Officer at Virgin. “The Plait Room gives fans unfiltered access to the players and their stories, told how they want to tell them; the strengths, the spirits, the struggles and the victories that make these athletes so inspiring both on and off the pitch.”

Genevieve Shore, Executive Chair of the Premiership Women’s Rugby says: "The growth of women's rugby over the past year has been undeniable, and the World Cup has broken new ground for what is possible in our game.

"We know how important it is to celebrate the personalities, stories and team spirit that makes rugby so attractive to fans and players alike. To see a brand like Virgin come on board to help take that content to another level is incredibly exciting, and I am excited to see what they and HBS will create together."

Jess Govinden

Kicking off today: Watch Episode One now

Saracens’ resident ‘Team Braider’ Akina Gondwe, sits down with Wales international Georgia Evans for a wide-ranging conversation about the rise in popularity of women’s rugby, the online abuse that Georgia faced during the Rugby World Cup, and what it means to play for more than just the win.

The Plait Room hands the mic straight to the players. From seasoned internationals to rising stars, from grit to greatness, everything’s on the table.

The series is co-created by production house HBS, its digital agency skroller, and women’s sport specialist consultancy See You At Jeanie’s, with Virgin amplifying bold voices, breaking old rules, and backing people with something to say.

Jamie Aitchison, Managing Director of HBS London, says: “As a concept we trialled the Plait Room last season making a couple of episodes and we had an unbelievable response from both the players and the fans. Virgin coming on board is fantastic as that has allowed us to commit to a full season of shows showcasing more stories and building the profile of more players across the country.”

Jules Hilson, Co-Founder at See You At Jeanie’s, says: “International moments are so important for women’s sport - but it is crucial that we maintain the spotlight on these incredible athletes and continue to grow the game. The Plait Room gives fans a seat in the locker room - capturing the connection, nerves, and laughter in the moments before kick-off that make women’s rugby so relatable. We know fans are going to love it.”

Jess Govinden

Watch it. Share it. Talk about it - The Plait Room, hyped by Virgin is live now on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.