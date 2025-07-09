The many ways Virgin Atlantic is elevating your premium travel experience

What does it take to go from challenger to champion? At Virgin Atlantic, it means constantly evolving, obsessing over the details that matter, and finding new ways to make every journey feel premium, personalised and brilliantly different.

Driven by your feedback and inspired by the creativity of its people, Virgin Atlantic is unveiling a range of new (and very Virgin) innovations to enhance your flying experience. By 2028, as part of the airline’s $17 billion fleet transformation, Virgin Atlantic will fly a fleet of 45 next-generation aircraft with an average age of just 6.4 years. These quieter, more efficient jets are designed with you in mind, with premium comfort to match growing demand to fly in style.

Here’s what else you can look forward to:

Free streaming-quality Wi-Fi for Flying Club members

Say goodbye to patchy inflight connectivity. Virgin Atlantic is set to become the first UK airline to offer free, high-speed streaming-quality Wi-Fi across its entire fleet. Thanks to a new partnership with Starlink, you’ll enjoy seamless, unlimited connectivity in the air — perfect for working, watching, or connecting with loved ones. Just sign up to Flying Club and you’re good to go. Installation begins in late 2026 and wraps up by the end of 2027.­­­

Taking the guest experience on 787-9 planes to the next level

Big changes are coming to the interiors of the Boeing 787-9s. A complete cabin redesign inspired by the award-winning A330neo layout will bring new seating across all three cabins and increased Premium and Upper Class seats. For the first time, the Retreat Suite will be introduced to the 787-9, with eight seats available in every Upper Class cabin — a luxurious private space for working, dining, or relaxing. More comfort. More space. More choice.

Virgin Atlantic

More premium seats on A330neo

Meanwhile, ten new A330neo planes will be delivered from 2026 configured with increased premium cabins, boasting 48 Upper Class, 56 Premium and 128 Economy seats each, including six Retreat Suites – delivering over 400 new premium seats daily. That’s more opportunities for you to fly in style.

The World of Virgin Atlantic in your pocket

Imagine a concierge in your pocket. Virgin Atlantic is pioneering the use of cutting-edge generative AI, including real-time voice technology, to create a smarter, more personalised digital assistant, in partnership with OpenAI and Tomoro.ai. From trip inspiration to airport guidance, help is just a tap away — making every part of your journey effortless. Available from December 2025, a new mobile app will put the world of Virgin Atlantic in your pocket, making the experience faster, simpler and smarter.

Clubhouse upgrades and culinary inventions

The Clubhouse is the hallmark of Virgin Atlantic hospitality and two flagship locations will also be getting an upgrade. Following the opening of the stunning LAX Clubhouse, Virgin Atlantic is investing millions to reimagine its Heathrow and JFK lounges. Expect refreshed spaces, elevated service, and signature food and beverage creations, including The Clubhouse Burger, Mile High Tea, and the irresistible Cherry Pie in the Sky Ice Cream.

Virgin Atlantic

More ways to earn - even if you don’t fly often

Loyalty should be rewarded and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is launching a UK-first: recognising multi-year loyalty even for those who don’t reach tier status. It’s the latest in a line of loyalty wins — including reward flights that count towards status, points that never expire, and Unlimited Availability of reward seats. More ways to be rewarded, your way.

Flying Taxis are coming

Soon, your airport commute could be just as exciting as your flight. Thanks to an exclusive UK partnership with electric air taxi pioneer Joby, Virgin Atlantic will offer fast, zero-emissions air transfers — linking city centres and airport hubs across the UK. Clean, quiet, and incredibly convenient.

Joby Aviation

The best is yet to come

With every enhancement, from free Wi-Fi and refreshed lounges to AI concierge and flying taxis, Virgin Atlantic is reimagining what premium travel looks like. It’s all part of their mission to become the most loved travel company.

Ready to experience the future of flying? Book your Virgin Atlantic flight today.