The Big Apple has never been this Red

Virgin has taken over the Big Apple, and painted it red. From the skyscrapers to the harbor, the concrete jungle is now the ultimate travel playground.

With Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels, and Virgin Voyages all in New York, you can now fly, stay, and sail the Virgin way, earning rewards across every experience with Virgin Red.

Meet Brilliant Lady

The queen of the city-wide takeover is Brilliant Lady, Virgin Voyages’ newest Lady Ship. She made her grand debut last week, circling the Statue of Liberty before docking at Pier 90 for a launch event in true Virgin style. Built for new horizons, from the Panama Canal and Alaska to Los Angeles, Brilliant Lady completes Virgin Voyages’ Lady Fleet and brings her bold energy to New York.

Onboard, sailors can enjoy Michelin-level dining, inventive Spanish cuisine at the new restaurant Rojo, Broadway-style shows, circus-inspired performances, and, of course, Scarlet Night, the all-ship, red-themed party. When it’s time to relax, retreat to state-of-the-art fitness facilities, wellness spas, and endless spaces to unwind.

Virgin Atlantic

The full NYC experience

Fly into New York with Virgin Atlantic and start your adventure the moment you step on board.

Stay at Virgin Hotels New York – the ultimate launchpad for your Voyage. Stylish rooms, skyline views, and its central location make it the perfect spot to soak up the city before you sail.

Sail aboard Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady – from award-winning dining to red-hot entertainment and smart, comfortable suites, every journey is designed to thrill, unwind, and delight.

Fly into the city, stay in style, and set sail on Brilliant Lady, all while turning your points into unforgettable rewards with Virgin Red.