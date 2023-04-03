Terms and Conditions: Virgin Hotels Edinburgh two-night stay

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 These terms and conditions govern your entry to participate in a prize draw for the chance to win a trip for yourself and one guest to Virgin Hotels Edinburgh (the "Promotion").

1.2 By entering this Promotion, all participants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions in full. All entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions. Please read these terms and conditions carefully. If you do not agree to all the terms and conditions, please do not enter the Promotion.

1.3 The Promotion is only open to participants who are:

1.3.1 members of the Virgin Red programme (to become a member of the Virgin Red programme participants must accept and comply with the terms and conditions of use which can be found here);

1.3.2 residents of the UK;

1.3.3 aged 18 or over at the date on which they enter the Promotion; and

1.3.4 employed by a company in the Virgin Group at the date on which they enter the Promotion and not working their notice or subject to a performance improvement plan or other disciplinary procedure, subject to clause 1.4 below.

1.4 Employees of the Promoter (as defined below), Virgin Management Limited, Virgin Enterprises Limited, Virgin Hotels, LLC, anyone professionally connected with this Promotion and any member of their respective immediate families may not participate in the Promotion.

1.5 The Promotion opens at 09:00am on 12th April and closes at 23:59pm on 28th April (the "Promotion Period"). No entries received outside the Promotion Period will be eligible to win.

2. HOW TO ENTER THE PROMOTION

2.1 To enter the Promotion, qualifying entrants must complete the entry competition provided by your Internal Communications team to be entered into the prize draw.

2.2 Only one entry per person is permitted during the entirety of the Promotion Period. No purchase necessary.

3. PRIZES AND WINNERS

3.1 The winner will be selected at random using an automated computer process from all eligible entries in the prize draw by 04th May 2023.

3.2 The first winner selected by the automated computer process will win:

3.2.1 a two-night stay with breakfast at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh (sharing one Standard King Chamber room

3.2.2 train travel from their home location to Edinburgh, booked via Virgin Trains Ticketing.

3.3 The trip must be taken by 31 December 2023 and the Promoter and/or its agents will work with the winner to find a suitable date (subject to availability).

3.4 The winner will be notified by email that they have won by 04th May 2023. The winner will be provided with details of how to claim their prize, which may involve being contacted by and/or liaising directly with the Promoter and the company or companies providing the different elements of the prize and/or their agents to confirm applicable details and arrange the trip.

3.5 If the Promoter is unable to contact the winner within five (5) working days, the Promoter is unable to verify the winner’s eligibility to win a prize or the winner is not eligible to win a prize, the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner selected at random in accordance with clause 3.1 of these terms and conditions and the prize will be forfeited by the original winner.

3.6 All costs and expenses not included within the prizes are the responsibility of the winner including, but not limited to, any additional costs, food and drink, transport during the stay in Edinburgh, insurance and taxes.

4. CONDITIONS

4.1 We will have the final overall decision over the selection of the winner and this decision is final. No correspondence will be entered into, except with the winner.

4.2 There is no cash alternative available. The prize is as stated and no alternative is available. The prize is non-transferable and cannot be resold. Unless otherwise agreed in writing by the Promoter, the prize will only be awarded to the winner.

4.3 The Promoter reserves the right to publish or make available on request to membersupport@virgin.com, information that indicates that a valid award took place – for example, the surname and county of residence of the winner. The winner has the right to object to all or part of this information being published or made available – in such event please contact the Promoter at data.protection@virgin.com. In such circumstances, entrants acknowledge that the Promoter must nevertheless still provide the information and winning entry to the Advertising Standards Authority or equivalent regulator on request.

4.4 If you are the winner, we may also contact you (by email or telephone) to ask you to participate in promotional activities including, but not limited to, website articles, internal communications and social media posts.

4.5 If you are the winner, we ask that you and your guest conduct yourselves in a way that positively represents the Virgin brand and your company during your trip.

4.6 No entries from agents, third parties, syndicated entries or those made using methods such as a computer macro, script or the use of automated devices are permitted and no bulk entries permitted.

4.7 The Promoter reserves the right at any time, in its absolute discretion, to (i) verify the eligibility of any participant (including their age, employment and place of residence); and (ii) disqualify any participant found to be abusing or tampering with the operation of the Promotion or entering using fraudulent means, or who the Promoter believes to have acted in breach of these terms and conditions.

5. GENERAL

5.1 The Promoter is not responsible for any loss or damage that is not foreseeable or that results from the failures of persons or systems that we do not directly control. However, nothing in these terms and conditions removes or limits our liability for: (a) fraud; or (b) death or personal injury caused by our negligence.

5.2 The Promoter reserves the right to extend, withdraw, alter or suspend the Promotion or these terms and conditions, including the substitution of any prize or prizes, at any time if circumstances beyond its control make this unavoidable.

5.3 All personal data submitted in connection with the Promotion will be processed by the Promoter and its agent for the purposes of administering and managing the Promotion and prizes (where applicable) and verifying the eligibility of each participant. Participants also consent to their personal data being passed to the company or companies providing the prize they have won and to being contacted by those companies for the purposes of confirming applicable details and arranging the trip. The Promoter is committed to protecting the privacy of all participants. Data that is collected from or about participants will be used in accordance with current UK data protection legislation and the Promoter's Privacy Policy, a copy of which can be found at https://www.virgin.com/virgin-red/privacy-policy.

5.4 The Promotion and these terms and conditions, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, are governed by English law.

5.6 The Promoter is Virgin Red Limited, a company registered in England, under company number 11490861, with its registered office at 66 Porchester Road, London W2 6ET, email: membersupport@virgin.com and VAT registration number: (GB) 435216184.