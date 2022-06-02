Terms and Conditions: Instagram Virgin Family Giveaway

1. The promotion is run by Virgin Red Limited, a company registered in England (company number 11490861), with its registered office at 66 Porchester Road, London W2 6ET, email: membersupport@red.virgin.com and VAT registration number: (GB) 435216184 (“Virgin Red”)

Entries

2. In order to enter the Virgin Family Bundle promotion (the “Promotion”), you must:

follow @Virgin and @VirginRed on Instagram; and tag a friend beneath the promotional post we shared on Thursday 2 June 2022 on our Instagram.

Each comment tagging a friend is an “Entry” and together the “Entries”. By submitting an Entry you will be deemed to have irrevocably agreed to these Terms and any terms and conditions cross-referenced in these Terms. If you do not agree to all the terms and conditions, please do not enter the Promotion.

3. The Promotion is free to enter and no purchase is necessary.

4. To be eligible for the Promotion and submit a valid Entry, you must

be aged 18 years of age or over at the date of entry, be resident in the United Kingdom, and not be an employee of any Virgin group company, professionally connected with this Promotion or a family member of such person,

(together, the “Eligibility Criteria”).

It is your responsibility to ensure that the friend that you tag in your Entry also satisfies the Eligibility Criteria.

5. You may enter this Promotion as many times as you like by tagging different friends.

6. All Entries must be posted by 23:59 BST on 9 June 2022 (the “Closing Time”). If you submit an Entry after the Closing Time, that Entry will be automatically disqualified and you will not be entered into the Promotion.

7. Within 48 hours of the Closing Time, Virgin Red will select at random from all valid Entries and using an automated computer programme: one (1) winning Entry for the main prize bundle and nineteen (19) runners up for a copy of the Virgin By Design book, each a “Winner” and together, the “Winners”. Each Winner will be notified via direct message on Instagram as soon as practicable and at the latest within [7 days] of the Closing Time. Winners must accept the prize by replying to the Instagram message within 72 hours of being notified as a Winner and provide their postal address and, for the Winner of the Virgin Family Bundle, proof of identification confirming they are over 18 years of age. If Virgin Red does not receive a response within 72 hours of the initial notification, is unable to verify a Winner’s eligibility to win a prize or a Winner is ineligible to win a prize, Virgin Red reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant in its sole discretion and the original Winner will forfeit their prize. Thereafter the alternative entrant shall be the “Winner” for the purposes of these Terms.

8. Responsibility for determining the operation and results of the Promotion including eligibility and the ultimate Winners, and all decisions relating to the prizes rest solely with Virgin Red. Virgin Red’s decision shall be final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into concerning any of these matters. Virgin Red is not responsible in the event that a Winner does not receive notification that they have won due to any technical issue affecting their Instagram account or delivery of their prize as a result of having provided an incorrect/incomplete postal address.

9. No entries from agents, third parties, syndicated entries or those made using methods such as a computer macro, script or the use of automated devices are permitted and no bulk entries permitted.

10. Virgin Red reserves the right, in its absolute discretion, (i) to verify the eligibility of any entrant (including their age and place of residence), and (ii) to reject or disqualify any Entry for breach of or non-compliance with these Terms, abuse of the operation of the Promotion or the submission of any material containing obscenity, defamation, an invasion of privacy or other objectionable content. Virgin Red reserves the right to extend, withdraw, alter or suspend the Promotion or these Terms, including the substitution of any prize or prizes, at any time if circumstances beyond its control make this unavoidable.

11. If you do not correctly submit your Entry in accordance with these Terms, you will not be eligible to win a prize. Virgin Red takes no responsibility for any Entries that are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, incomplete or otherwise invalid. Virgin Red and all other Virgin group companies will not be responsible for any technical fault or failure which prevents a person from entering the Promotion or for any other loss or damage arising from or connected with this Promotion or any prize that is not foreseeable or results from failures of persons or systems that it does not directly control. However, nothing in these terms and conditions removes or limits our liability for: (a) fraud; or (b) death or personal injury caused by our negligence. These Terms also do not affect the legal rights that are granted to you as a consumer.

Prizes

12. One (1) Winner will win the Virgin Family Bundle consisting of a Limited Edition Virgin by Design book, 50,000 Virgin Points, a £50 Virgin Experience Days voucher, a Virgin Wines bottle of prosecco, a Virgin Active 3 month Club+ membership for two, a Virgin Atlantic Cabin Crew Barbie, and a Virgin Atlantic Pilot Barbie. Nineteen (19) runners up will receive a copy of the Virgin by Design book.

13. No part of any prize may be exchanged, transferred or resold and no cash alternatives will be offered. If any part of a prize is unavailable, a suitable alternative will be supplied. Unless otherwise agreed in writing by Virgin Red, the prizes will only be awarded to the Winner responsible for the Instagram account against which a winning Entry was registered.

14. In order to receive their Virgin Points prize, the Winner will need to become a member of the Virgin Red programme and accept the Programme Terms and Conditions. The Winner will be issued a voucher code with instructions to allow them to credit the fifty thousand (50,000) Virgin Points to their Virgin Red account. The Winner must use the voucher code [within 60 days], after which time it will expire and the Virgin Points will be forfeited.

15. In the event of an infringement by the Winner of these Terms or any other terms incorporated into these Terms by reference, Virgin Red reserves the right to withdraw the relevant prize and shall not be obliged to offer an alternative.

General

16. All personal data submitted in connection with the Promotion will be collected, stored and processed by Virgin Red for the purposes of managing and administering the Promotion and the prizes and verifying the eligibility of each Winner. Any personal data relating to the Winners or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with Virgin Red’s privacy policy, a copy of which can be found at https://www.virgin.com/virgin-red/privacy-policy, and current UK data protection legislation and will only be disclosed to other third parties in relation to fulfilment of the prizes or as otherwise required by applicable promotional marketing rules.

17. Virgin Red reserves the right to publish or make available on request to membersupport@red.virgin.com, information that indicates that a valid award took place – for example, the name and county of residence of the Winners. Winners have the right to object to all or part of this information being published or made available – in such event please contact Virgin Red at dpo@red.virgin.com. In such circumstances, entrants acknowledge that Virgin Red must nevertheless still provide the information and winning entry to the Advertising Standards Authority or equivalent regulator on request.

18. This Promotion and these Terms are governed by English law and any dispute arising from this Promotion shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.