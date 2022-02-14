Terminal V opens in Miami

Virgin Voyages has officially opened the doors at Terminal V, its new home at PortMiami.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson joined the Virgin Voyages team in Miami to celebrate the opening in true Virgin fashion.

Virgin Voyages

With a street address of 718 N Cruise Boulevard – cleverly chosen to celebrate Richard Branson’s birthday of 18 July – the opening of Terminal V is a major milestone for the brand and the first time Scarlet Lady sailed from her new home.

“Coming to this beautiful new terminal and seeing Scarlet Lady in her home port here in Miami has been such an incredible experience. The team at Virgin Voyages has created a stunning building that delivers on our commitment to being better stewards of the earth with its LEED Gold Certification,” said Richard Branson.

Virgin Voyages

Terminal V is an impressive three-storey building on the northwestern corner of PortMiami. It brings even more magic to the city with its unobstructed skyline views of Biscayne Bay, downtown and Edgewater.

Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin said: “We’ve always strived to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, and Terminal V gives us greater opportunity to elevate the Sailor experience from the moment you see the AHOY sign to the time you disembark. Scarlet Lady deserves a home as beautiful as she is, and we cannot wait for our Sailors to begin their voyage at Terminal V.”

We Fly Aerial Media

The geometric design, a palm grove where land meets sea, was inspired by Mami’s iconic palm trees and the area’s history as a place where coconuts were once harvested. Further inspiration came from Virgin Voyages’ ethos of the “Modern Romance of Sailing” and Terminal V’s interiors give a nod to mid-century design, with jewel tones accenting throughout. The space also features local artwork by the nonprofit organisation Art in Public Places, and an alfresco terrace for Sailors to enjoy the sea breeze before embarkation.

With Virgin Voyages, every Sailor is treated like a RockStar, but Sailors who have booked suite accommodation will get access to Terminal V’s VIP entrance, expedited security screening and an exclusive pre-boarding lounge. The new cruise terminal also features a special crew-only lounge where the Virgin Voyages team can unwind.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages worked with some top-notch talent from Miami to design a cruise terminal fit for its ships Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. It teamed up with architecture and design firm Arquitectonica, who previously worked on the American Airlines Arena in Downtown Miami, Brickell City Centre Complex in Brickell and the Miami City Ballet in South Beach.

Virgin Voyages wanted something that was wholeheartedly ‘Miami’, which would emphasise everything that people love about the city. And now it’s open and ready for Sailors to enjoy before they embark on the trip of a lifetime with Virgin Voyages.

We Fly Aerial Media

Scarlet Lady will call Terminal V her home year-round, with her sister ship Valiant Lady joining in the winter of 2022. Both ships will sail on a mix of multi-night itineraries to some of the most irresistible destinations in the Caribbean.

Visit Virgin Voyages to book your dream trip now.