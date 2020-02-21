Take on a Virgin Sport challenge with your workmates

Virgin Sport has teamed up with Virgin Pulse to launch a corporate team challenge at its events this year.

Virgin Sport is encouraging businesses to shed the suits, shake things up and get fit while having fun. Corporate teams will be able to enter incredible sporting events including the Hackney Half, the London Asics 10K and the Oxford Half to take part alongside their colleagues.

“At Virgin Sport we want to make movement fun for everyone, including corporate teams. So we’ve launched this corporate team challenge series across three of our events because we know that active employees are more productive and that improves the company culture,” Virgin Sport CEO Jessica Frey said.

She added: “Our sister company Virgin Pulse has done some studies [into the positive economic impact of wellness programmes]. They have a corporate wellness programme and survey all the participants of that programme. And they see real data on improvement in stress levels and general culture when employees are participating in a wellness programme and moving.”

Image from Virgin Sport

The Corporate Team Challenge offers race day hospitality and a host of exciting prizes. Teams must have a minimum of four entrants and captains can access a dashboard to view and manage their team’s entries. All that’s left to decide is which event your work team will enter:

The Hackney Half – A half marathon event in East London on May 17th, 2020. There’s no need for headphones as live entertainment and DJs will keep you motivated and inspired throughout the entire route.

The ASICS London 10k – Take to the streets with thousands of runners on July 5th, 2020. Run past the iconic sights of central London to live bands and beats, and take in the atmosphere as you pass spectators cheering you on.

The Oxford Half – Get your party hats out to celebrate the 10th edition of the Oxford Half in October 2020! Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newbie to the race, join Virgin Sport for a weekend of celebrations and running in the city of dreaming spires.

Visit Virgin Sport to find out more and join the Corporate Team Challenge now.