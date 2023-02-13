Take a peek at the brand-new Virgin Hotels New York City

Virgin Hotels has officially opened the doors of its brand-new hotel in New York City – be one of the first to peek inside.

Located on the northwest corner of 29th Street and Broadway, right in the heart of Manhattan, Virgin Hotels New York City is a new-build property with 460 Chambers. It also has plenty of meeting spaces and restaurants, including a rooftop pool and bar. There’s nowhere else in the city quite like it.

Virgin Hotels

“We've wanted to open a hotel in New York City since Virgin Atlantic first flew here in 1984,” Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said. “We have had so many milestones in this city, from opening America's biggest record store to driving a tank through Times Square to lighting up the Empire State Building. I'm looking forward to even more adventures in the city and having a place to call home at the end of the day. I'm so proud of the amazing team behind Virgin Hotels New York, they have created something beyond my wildest dreams. Can't wait to show you all!”

James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels, added: “New York City is the perfect home for Virgin Hotels. Our brand is bold, proud, and playful, and so are New Yorkers. As our first hotel in New York City, we wanted to create a concept that was unique yet thoughtful, fusing together the local landscape with the spirit of Virgin. We teamed up with incredible partners to bring the overall design, culinary concepts and programming to life, and we're looking forward to becoming one of the most sought-after hotels around.”

Places to rest

With 460 Chambers, Suites and Penthouses across 39 storeys, Virgin Hotels New York City has an incredible viewpoint across the city. All of the Chambers feature floor-to-ceiling windows, with certain Chambers offering unparalleled views of the Empire State Building, the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels

The Chambers all feature Virgin Hotels’ signature layout with two distinct spaces: The Dressing Room, with a full vanity desk, a closet for two, and an extra-large shower with a bench; and The Lounge, with convenient amenities for work and play, including Virgin Hotels’ patented ergonomic lounge bed, a red SMEG mini-fridge stocked with street-priced comforts, a smart TV, a yoga mat, and a café worktable. Guests will also find sensor-activated lighting that automatically illuminates when they walk by, and pet-friendly amenities for any companions joining the stay.

Drinks and dining

Virgin Hotels New York City offers multiple dining options on the third and fourth floors. Everdene is a sprawling 4,000 square foot dining and drinking venue, offering a spontaneous and playful scene with sweeping views of the Big Apple. It occupies the entire third floor of the hotel, and offers menus serving seasonally driven dishes, shareable plates, and speciality cocktails.

Virgin Hotels

Whether attending an art show in the Lounge, drinking a coffee while working in the Library, or taking an outdoor yoga class in The Conservatory, there is truly something for everyone. The fourth floor is also home to the hotel's signature, fine dining restaurant concept, encompassing immersive culinary experiences inspired by Italian and Latin cuisine, which will open in the coming months.

Virgin Hotels

The Pool Club, on the fourth floor, combines indoor and outdoor space, and is available exclusively to overnight guests. Take a dip in the heated swimming pool, or indulge in a cocktail or delicious nibbles against the backdrop of the Empire State Building. The Pool Club is the perfect respite from the city that never sleeps, with a seasonal deck and indoor lounge to relax in.

Start making plans

Virgin Hotels New York City is open for guests now – so get planning your visit today. Don't forget to join The Know, Virgin Hotels' loyalty programme, for room upgrades, the best rates, and daily offers and events at the hotel and in Commons Club. Plus, if you tell Virgin Hotels all your favourite drinks and snacks, the team will make sure your mini-fridge is stocked with your choices.

Virgin Hotels

And the perks keep coming when you join Virgin Red, the rewards club from Virgin. You'll earn 2,000 Virgin Points per stay at participating Virgin Hotels. Points can be used for everyday treats, or save up and put them towards a once-in-a-lifetime experience - such as jetting off somewhere exotic with Virgin Atlantic, or setting sail with Virgin Voyages.

Ready to visit the city that never sleeps? Virgin Hotels New York City is open now. Find out more and book now at Virgin Hotels.