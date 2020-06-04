Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Study reveals benefits of hyperloop route in the US Midwest

Picture of Chicago to Columbus
Image from Virgin Hyperloop
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
4 June 2020

Virgin Hyperloop would make travel in the US Midwest faster and cheaper, a study has found.

The feasibility study from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) found that hyperloop technology would connect Chicago and Columbus in 45 minutes, with an estimated ticket cost of $60 – compared to nearly six hours driving or a plane ticket costing about $100.

A journey from Columbus to Pittsburgh would take less than 30 minutes on hyperloop and cost an estimated $33 – compared to nearly three hours driving or a plane ticket costing about $150.

The study also found that a hyperloop route connecting Columbus, Chicago and Pittsburgh would bring economic benefits of $300 billion to the region and reduce CO2 emissions by four million tons.

Image from Virgin Hyperloop
Image from Virgin Hyperloop

“Hyperloop is fundamentally about more than just getting from A to B quickly,” Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop, said. “It’s about the enormous benefits – the economic uplift, the job creation, the emission reductions, and the opportunity to fundamentally change the way people live and work.”

Virgin Hyperloop is working with MORPC to continue advancing a hyperloop route in the Midwest. This study confirmed that hyperloop technology is a feasible alternative to traditional forms of transportation in the Midwest.

Throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, Virgin Hyperloop has been providing homeschool activities to help parents.

Visit Virgin Hyperloop to find out more.