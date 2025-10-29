Speed dating for Scottish entrepreneurs with Virgin StartUp

More than 50 entrepreneurs from across Scotland gathered at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh this week for Edinburgh Mentor Match - a free business ‘speed dating’ event hosted by Virgin StartUp to celebrate National Mentoring Day.

The event brought together founders, mentors, and aspiring entrepreneurs for an afternoon of connection, conversation, and inspiration. Attendees shared their stories, swapped ideas, and discovered the power of mentoring to help their businesses thrive.

Hosted by Andy Fishburn, Managing Director of Virgin StartUp, the event featured talks from successful Scottish founders Dr Sally Gouldstone, founder of natural skincare brand Seilich, and Jill Henry, co-founder of sustainable clothing brand Meander Apparel. Both shared their journeys and insights on building purpose-driven businesses from the ground up.

“For first-time founders, it’s so valuable to hear from those who’ve faced similar challenges,” said Steven Clarke, founder of nursery search platform Nuuri. “Events like this remind you that most founders start from the same place.”

Aspiring entrepreneur Claire Thomson said: “Being here in person with like-minded people is so important. It can be a lonely journey for entrepreneurs, but events like this bring that sense of community back.”

Since 2013, Virgin StartUp has distributed more than £4 million in Start Up Loan funding to Scottish founders, helping hundreds of entrepreneurs turn their ideas into thriving businesses. As Andy Fishburn explained:

“Starting and scaling a business can be challenging, so having someone in your corner who can offer advice and kind words of wisdom is invaluable. That’s why we created the Virgin StartUp community; to help founders across the UK connect, learn, and grow together.”

Dan Kaveh-Smith/Virgin Management

Entrepreneurs can join the Virgin StartUp Community for free to connect with fellow founders, access expert advice, and take advantage of workshops, mentoring and resources designed to help them start, grow and scale their business.

Join the Virgin StartUp Community today.