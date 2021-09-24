Social media user generated image terms and conditions

When accepting rights requests you are allowing us and certain other third parties to use your content for marketing, advertising, promotional and other purposes.

Rights will be requested by us via commenting on your Instagram, Facebook post, Thread, TikTok, or via a Tweet and require a response to approve use of your content. To agree to us reusing your content simply reply using the hashtag #YesVirgin .

Upon approval, you grant Virgin Management Limited, Virgin Enterprises Limited, Virgin Red Limited, all other companies in the Virgin Group or operating under the "Virgin" brand, our affiliates, partners, sub-contractors and/or other parties acting on behalf of any of the aforementioned, a perpetual, worldwide, irrevocable, royalty-free, non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable right to use, reproduce, transmit, distribute, edit, alter, adapt, and/or publish your content for any purpose considered appropriate including, but not limited to, marketing, advertising and promotional purposes, use on social media channels, websites, emails, and all other media. You also grant the right, but not the obligation, for any personal, identifying information including, but not limited to your name, username and location to be used in connection with any aforementioned use of the content.

Confirmation: By giving approval you are confirming that you are 18+ and that you own all the necessary rights in the content in order to grant the licence above, that no further rights or approvals are required from or on behalf of any third party including, but not limited to, any other person(s) featured in the content, that the content does not infringe any third party rights, violate any law or regulation and would not otherwise be regarded as offensive, prejudicial or unlawful by any person or group.