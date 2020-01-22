Sneak peek at Virgin Hotels Nashville

We don't know about you but we're so excited for Virgin Hotels to open in Nashville.

The hotel is already taking bookings for its opening in May this year but if you can't wait, take a sneak peek at what the property will look like...

Walk into Virgin Hotels Nashville and you'll find the Commons Club, the brand's flagship bar and restaurant. The Commons Club is designed to feel like a “members only” experience that’s open to all. It will offer a specially curated entertainment and music programme giving it the feeling of a modern social club, where both travellers and locals can enjoy.

Head up to the roof of the 14-storey hotel and you'll find The Pool Club.

As well as giving you the chance to relax and swim with amazing views across Music City, The Pool Club will serve light snacks and cocktails.

Back down on the first level, Virgin Hotels Nashville will also feature a Funny Library Coffee Shop. The coffee shop is a communal workspace that serves coffee by Laughing Man, the brand co-founded by actor Hugh Jackman.

Located at the helm of Nashville's Music Row Neighbourhood, Virgin Hotels Nashville will also offer multiple meeting and events spaces. With more than 9,000 square-feet of flexible space, Virgin Hotels Nashville will be able to help, whatever your needs are.

But of course, when you're staying at a hotel the most important thing is what your room will be like. And the Chambers at Virgin Hotels Nashville will not disappoint.

Just like Virgin Hotels’ other properties in Chicago, San Francisco and Dallas, the Chambers are designed with two distinct spaces separated by a sliding door. This makes them ideal for working, recharging, wellness and playing. The Dressing Room combines the hallway and a dressing area with full vanity, makeup desk, an extra-large shower with a bench, and a closet with enough space for all your best line dancing outfits.

Slide open the privacy door and you’ll enter The Lounge where you’ll find Virgin Hotels’ patented ergonomically-designed lounge bed, a red Smeg mini-fridge stocked with all your favourites, a yoga mat, pedestal table and cozy built-in window seating offering incredible views of the Nashville skyline and Music Row.

So what are you waiting for? Visit Virgin Hotels to book your stay at Virgin Hotels Nashville when it opens its doors later this year.