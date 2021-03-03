Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Sneak peek: Virgin Hotels’ brand new Big Apple opening

Virgin Hotels New York
Virgin Hotels
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
3 March 2021

Virgin Hotels is set to open its new property in New York City next year. Fancy a preview of what to expect? Dive right in…

The city that never sleeps will be home to a brand new Virgin retreat in 2022, where you’ll find all the little touches you’ve come to expect from Virgin Hotels. We’re talking beautiful Chambers, a personalised welcome and a bed so comfortable you might be tempted to actually catch some zzz's – despite NYC’s buzzing rep.

Rooftop pool at Virgin Hotels New York City
Virgin Hotels

Located on the northwest corner of 29th Street and Broadway in the heart of Manhattan, Virgin Hotels New York City is close to many of NYC’s hottest attractions. Central Park, the Met and Theater District (jazz hands at the ready) are all in easy reach.

Rendering of the rooftop bar at Virgin Hotels New York City
Virgin Hotels

This is a new-build hotel, with 500 Chambers, meeting spaces and plenty of restaurants and bars, including the brand’s flagship space, Commons Club. You won’t find anywhere else like it in the city.

Rendering of Commons Club at Virgin Hotels New York City
Virgin Hotels
Render of the kitchen area at Commons Club at Virgin Hotels New York City
Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels New York City will also offer incredible event spaces, with amazing views of the Big Apple cityscape. The perfect spot to wow your guests over a Martini or three, with front-row seats to one of the world’s most hip and happening neighbourhoods.

Event space at Virgin Hotels New York City
Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels New York will open its doors next year, and the countdown begins right now. Head over to the Virgin Hotels website to keep up with all the latest news, and get dreaming and scheming for your next NYC getaway.

Virgin Hotels

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas pool complex
Virgin companies

Is this the best swimming pool in Las Vegas?

24 November 2020
A hand holding an iPhone showing the Virgin Hotels app opening a red hotel room door
Virgin companies

Virgin Hotels introduces contactless check-in and more with Lucy app

5 July 2021
The entrance to Virgin Hotels Dallas, a red neon sign reads Virgin Hotels
Virgin companies

What does Virgin Hotels have planned for 2021?

2 February 2021