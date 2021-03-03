Sneak peek: Virgin Hotels’ brand new Big Apple opening

Virgin Hotels is set to open its new property in New York City next year. Fancy a preview of what to expect? Dive right in…

The city that never sleeps will be home to a brand new Virgin retreat in 2022, where you’ll find all the little touches you’ve come to expect from Virgin Hotels. We’re talking beautiful Chambers, a personalised welcome and a bed so comfortable you might be tempted to actually catch some zzz's – despite NYC’s buzzing rep.

Located on the northwest corner of 29th Street and Broadway in the heart of Manhattan, Virgin Hotels New York City is close to many of NYC’s hottest attractions. Central Park, the Met and Theater District (jazz hands at the ready) are all in easy reach.

This is a new-build hotel, with 500 Chambers, meeting spaces and plenty of restaurants and bars, including the brand’s flagship space, Commons Club. You won’t find anywhere else like it in the city.

Virgin Hotels New York City will also offer incredible event spaces, with amazing views of the Big Apple cityscape. The perfect spot to wow your guests over a Martini or three, with front-row seats to one of the world’s most hip and happening neighbourhoods.

Virgin Hotels New York will open its doors next year, and the countdown begins right now. Head over to the Virgin Hotels website to keep up with all the latest news, and get dreaming and scheming for your next NYC getaway.