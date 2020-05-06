Sign up for Virgin Sport’s virtual kids’ event

Have you had your Weetabix this morning? You’re going to need it if you want to take on the Virgin Sport Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge.

Together with ASICS London 10K and Weetabix Protein, Virgin Sport is inviting families to take part in a nationwide running initiative. The Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge is encouraging children across the UK to get moving.

Image from Virgin Sport

Open to all children aged 16 and under, and their families, the challenge is to run at least one kilometre a week for 10 weeks from May 25th. For people who would rather work out at home, they can join virtual weekly family fitness sessions with celebrity fitness trainer Faisal Abdalla, aka Mr PMA.

For participants who successfully complete the challenge, they will receive an exclusive Weetabix Protein ASICS finishers t-shirt and medal.

Image from Virgin Sport

In case you needed any more reasons to sign up, Weetabix Protein will be donating a breakfast drink to FareShare for every person who signs up. And for every kilometre or family fitness session that participants complete during the challenge, they’ll donate an additional drink. FareShare is the UK’s longest-running food distribution charity and is giving food and drink to vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit Virgin Sport to find out more and sign up for the Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge now.