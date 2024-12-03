Set sail anytime, anywhere with Virgin Voyages’ new Annual Pass

Imagine having the freedom to explore the world’s most stunning destinations – from the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean to the historic wonders of Europe and the majestic landscapes of Alaska – whenever the mood strikes.

Virgin Voyages is turning that dream into a reality with the launch of their Annual Pass, offering sailors unlimited voyages across an entire calendar year. In what can only be described as a game-changer for the cruising industry, the Annual Pass will allow sailors to set sail whenever they want, wherever they want.

Virgin Voyages

Whether you’re craving a relaxing trip to the warm waters of St. Kitts, or a more adventurous journey to the Northern Lights in Iceland, Virgin Voyages will take you there. Known for offering a boutique hotel experience at sea, the adults-only cruise line features modern cabins, remarkable fitness spaces and world-class dining and entertainment.

The pass gives sailors access to Virgin Voyages' entire fleet of Lady Ships, including the newest ship, Brilliant Lady, debuting in September 2025. Whether you’re booking a short getaway or a longer, more immersive voyage, passholders will stay in a Sea Terrace cabin that features a private balcony complete with the brand’s signature red hammock.

Virgin Voyages

Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, said, “I’ve always been a big believer in the power of travel and adventure to spark creativity and bring clarity. What started as a sought-after ‘work from sea’ concept with our Season Pass has evolved into something even more special. Now, Sailors can jump aboard any of our ships, across an endless variety of exciting destinations for an entire year. We’re offering unlimited opportunities for adventure in a way that has never been done in cruising before.”

Passholders will also enjoy exclusive perks like priority boarding, complimentary laundry services, dedicated concierge support, unlimited premium Wi-Fi, a $100 Bar Tab credit per voyage, and access to exclusive onboard events and experiences that make every voyage feel extra special. As an added benefit, passholders are welcome to add a plus one to their cabin, with the ability to travel with different companions throughout the year.

Virgin Voyages

So how does it work exactly? Annual Pass holders can choose a start date between January and April 2025, and once activated, their pass will be valid for one full year. Priced at $120,000 USD, plus taxes and fees, the pass is available on a first-come, first-served basis through March 31, 2025.

In addition to this first-of-its-kind adventure, Annual Pass can also be purchased using Bitcoin. As an industry first innovation, Virgin Voyages’ Annual Pass will be the first cruise product to accept a cryptocurrency payment option.

The Virgin Voyages Annual Pass is your ticket to a year of limitless exploration on the high seas.

To learn more, visit Virgin Voyages. To book the Annual Pass, inquire via the “Contact Us” page.