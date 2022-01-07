See Virgin Hyperloop’s pod at the Smithsonian

A year since it completed the world’s first hyperloop passenger test, Virgin Hyperloop’s passenger-carrying vehicle has made its public debut at the Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building.

Forming part of a building-wide exhibition FUTURES, Virgin Hyperloop invites visitors to imagine an optimistic view of the future in transportation: a greener, smoother, safer and more pleasant mass transit experience for all.

The Virgin Hyperloop team visited Washington DC to see the Pegasus pod on display…

Sirisha Bandla, Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations for Virgin Galactic, joined Sara Luchian, Virgin Hyperloop’s Director of Passenger Experience and one of the passengers on the Pegasus test, to take a look at the pod too.

Sirisha became an astronaut onboard Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 mission earlier this year. She and Sara compared their history-making journeys, discussing how the two companies are creating amazing passenger experiences and changing the world. Take a look at some of their conversation…

The FUTURES exhibition is currently open to the public at the Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building until July 2022.

