Second for Envision Virgin Racing in Monaco

Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns secured second place in the Monaco E-Prix this weekend.

Starting in second position after a strong qualifying session, Frijns wrestled the lead from DS Techeetah’s Antonio Felix Da Costa early on. The two swapped positions numerous times throughout the race.

Racing around the full iconic street circuit for the first ever time, Frijns then dropped to third in the latter stages behind Panasonic Jaguar’s Mitch Evans, with Da Costa now back in front. With Evans struggling on energy, Frijns pressurised him throughout the final laps and eventually pipped him on the line – by just 0.024s – to take his second podium of the season. The second place result also puts Frijns in first place in the drivers’ standings for the championship.

Envision Virgin Racing

After the race Frijns said: “We had a good car today and we’ve had good race pace all season. I felt like we had the win in us today, but I guess it wasn’t to be. At the beginning, Antonio was a bit cautious which allowed me to pass but it was very difficult to pull away. We had a great fight and hopefully put on a great, fair show for those watching, but overall, it has been a good result and to be leading the championship at the halfway stage is unexpected but encouraging.”

Meanwhile, teammate Nick Cassidy was one of only three drivers competing at the weekend to never have raced in Monaco before. He battled in the middle of the pack to finish in eighth, making it a double points finish for Envision Virgin Racing. The team has now become one of only three in the championship to secure more than 1,000 points across the seven seasons of Formula E.

Cassidy commented: “Overall, it’s great to bring some points home for the team and a double points finish at Monaco. I’m really happy for Robin who has done a great job all day. For me, I’ve been a little frustrated as I feel the potential is more than what we’ve seen in qualifying and the race. Had it come together better in qualifying I think the race would have been a different story. We’ll regroup now during the break and come back stronger.”

Envision Virgin Racing

Sylvain Filippi, managing director at Envision Virgin Racing, added: “That was a great race and a great showcase for what Formula E does best; close, action-packed street racing. Robin looked quick all day and was unlucky not to secure pole. He drove a superb, controlled race today and had the pace for the win. Nick also brought home some good points for the team, so it’s great to get both drivers finishing in the top 10 and to be in a strong position at the championship midway point.”

Envision Virgin Racing will be back in action on 19 and 20 June in Mexico at the Puebla E-Prix. Head over the Envision Virgin Racing for all the latest.