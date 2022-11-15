Richard Branson to release updated autobiography

Want to know more about Richard Branson? You’re in luck. Just in time for Christmas, Richard Branson is releasing an updated version of his autobiography Finding My Virginity. The new version will feature four new chapters revealing the Virgin Group founder’s professional and personal highs and lows since the book’s original release in 2017.

Set for release through Penguin Random House on 24 November, the updated version includes details of the obstacles Richard faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, how he navigated both business and personal loss and how he made history as the first passenger to fly to space on his own spacecraft. Richard shares in his own words the details of his trip to space onboard Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 mission from the suspenseful moments leading up to launch day, to the interactions he had with family, colleagues and fellow space industry leaders, to how it felt to float amongst the stars.

Virgin.com

Finding My Virginity is an intimate account of the past 25 years of Virgin’s almost 55-year history: the challenges, difficult decisions, and extraordinary ambitions behind Virgin’s unprecedented rise from family business to a global brand. It also reflects on Richard’s personal pursuits including his attempts to stop the Iraq War, his co-creation of The Elders with Nelson Mandela, his role as a Global Drug Commissioner, and role as a husband, father and grand-dude.

“After so many years in business, it’s such a pleasure to reflect on my life and share what I’ve learned along the way,” said Richard Branson, author of Finding My Virginity, “I hope that this book is not only an enjoyable read, but that it can inspire readers to dream big and change the world.”

Virgin.com

Separately, HBO Original’s BRANSON, a four-part docuseries that chronicles the Virgin Group founder's life will debut on HBO and HBO Max in the United States on Thursday 1 December at 10:00pm ET. Branson will also be available to watch on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW from Sunday 4 December.

The series features exclusive interviews with Richard and his family, Virgin executives, business journalists, and industry experts. The series finale includes never-before-seen footage from the Virgin Galactic spaceflight.

Finding My Virginity is available for pre-order now and will be released on 24 November 2022.