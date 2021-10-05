Is Richard Branson in Casino Royale? Now there is a question many people often ask. The answer is yes. And with the release of No Time To Die, we're looking back at some of the other Virgin connections to the Bond movies.

Richard is in Casino Royale, the first James Bond film to feature Daniel Craig as the international super-spy.

Richard has previously spoken of his love of James Bond films, stating that if he could be a superhero then he would choose to be the spy previously played by the likes of Roger Moore and Sean Connery.

Back to the film - Richard appears in Casino Royale in a cameo role, where he is frisked at Miami airport.

Virgin Atlantic planes also feature in the film. And in the follow up film, Quantum of Solace, James Bond can be seen enjoying a drink at the bar on a Virgin Atlantic aircraft.

Virgin Active has even popped up in a James Bond film. Its rooftop pool at the Canary Riverside club was used as the filming location for a Shanghai pool scene in Skyfall, where secret agent James Bond relaxes before he hunts down the man responsible for stealing a list of agents' aliases.

Richard on screen

A big box office fan, Richard also features in Around the World in 80 Days. He plays a hot air balloon operator, which is fitting thanks to his history of daring adventures and the Virgin Balloon Flights business.

His film cameos don't end there though Richard Branson is in Superman Returns too.

On the small screen, Richard Branson has been in Friends, Goodness Gracious Me and even Only Fools and Horses.

