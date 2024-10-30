Pay for any seat with Virgin Points

You might want to sit down for this… It will soon be even easier to take off on a Virgin Atlantic flight with your well-earned Virgin Points.

From 30 October 2024 you will be able to use Virgin Points for any seat onboard, giving you limitless choice and flexibility when planning your next adventure.

Rewarding you with every seat

Every seat onboard, on any date from 30 October onwards, will be available to pay for with Virgin Points. With prices that vary based on demand, just like money, you’ll be able to search for any flight you like and see the cost in points or pounds.

Saver reward seats

New Saver reward seats will be available across thousands of Virgin Atlantic flights. Plus, they will start from prices even lower than reward seats today, with flights to New York from just 6,000 points one way.

Upgrade with points any time

From Premium to Upper Class, upgrading with points will be easier too, whether you bought your original seat with points or money. How many points you need to upgrade will also vary based on demand.

Virgin Atlantic

Reward vouchers with more flex

With simplified ways to use your Flying Club reward vouchers earned through your Virgin Atlantic Credit Card, Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard® or Gold status, you’ll be able to treat yourself or a companion any time you like, on any flight you fancy.

Plus, earn more points when you fly

Since your Virgin Points are easier to spend, they will be easier to earn too. The Virgin Points you earn when you fly in Premium will increase by up to 75% and up to 50% in Upper Class, so you can take off again even sooner.

Now, the only thing left to think about will be where you’ll fly next.

Get on board with points Book now

The price of reward seats is variable and will be displayed at the time of booking. Seats at Saver price points are subject to availability and will not necessarily be available in every cabin or on every flight. Flying Club Terms and Conditions apply .

* Seats at Saver price points are subject to availability and will not necessarily be available in every cabin or on every flight.

**Plus applicable taxes, fees and charges. Example price is for a one way reward seat to New York from London Heathrow in Economy Classic in standard season. The price of reward seats is variable and will be displayed at the time of booking.