Reversing the dirty impacts of global food production

In our most recent episode of Earth Unscrewed hosts Helen and Seyi ask the question: How can we best conserve land and water? The very things upon which our life depends...

Together they explore some of the dirty impacts of food production and meet the people breaking new ground when it comes to restoring the ground itself.

Here are three fascinating things you’ll learn by listening to the seventh Earth Unscrewed episode: A Growing Movement.

1. Only 150 years ago Somaliland was covered in trees – now it’s completely baron. Listen to the podcast to learn how Seawater Greenhouses are using a new, restorative approach to agriculture and how sunlight and seawater are building new futures in the Horn of Africa.

2. The process of cutting down forests, tilling, refining ammonia to make fertiliser and ploughing fields – all release CO2. Listen to the team from Nori discuss how we can mend this.

3. With human populations on the rise and fertile land on the decline – how are we going to fee ourselves without screwing up the planet further? Michael Doane, Managing Director of Agriculture and Food Systems at The Nature Conservancy, talks about the innovations helping meet the global agricultural challenge - conservation of land and water, whilst meeting growing agricultural demands.

