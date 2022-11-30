Perfect stocking fillers from small businesses

Looking for gifts to stuff the stockings of your loved ones this Christmas? Then look no further. We’ve teamed up with Virgin StartUp to showcase some of the best stocking fillers from businesses that have received support from Virgin StartUp.

All of these gifts are less than £15, so they won’t break the bank.

The Bigger Ball Pink Bamboo Castle Golf Tees

If you’re buying for a golfer this Christmas, you can’t go wrong with some golf tees. The Bigger Ball uses 100% bamboo from sustainable sources – even the ink used to print on the tees is fully biodegradable. Plus, bamboo is naturally strong and flexible, so it’s less likely to snap meaning the golf tees last longer.

Plus, use the code VIRGIN20 for 20% off.

The Bigger Ball

Upcircle Cinnamon + Ginger Chai Soap Bar

Treat your loved one to some award-winning skin care. Upcircle’s gently exfoliating cinnamon and ginger chair soap bar will purify and energise – while smelling delicious. Pink clay reduces redness and irritation, while organic cinnamon and ginger oils give the skin a reviving energy boost – glycerin hydrates and moisturises the skin. This is perfect for use on both face and body.

Enjoy 15% off a £10 or more spend with Upcircle using the code VIRGINU15.

Upcircle

Smith&Greening Merry Christmas Candle

You can’t go wrong with a candle at Christmas. This beautiful, limited edition candle from Smith&Greening comes in a festive gold tin with a beautiful Merry Christmas message on the label. Handmade with natural soy wax and a wooden wick, it will fill the room with a deliciously festive scent of Christmas tree.

Smith&Greening

Layers S’mores Bar

It wouldn’t be Christmas without some chocolate. Treat the chocoholic in your life to a delightful S’mores Bar from Layers. It’s creamy Belgian milk chocolate, filled with biscuit and marshmallows. For a truly divine s’mores experience, melt this bar a little and eat with a spoon.

Afroani Cream Hair Comb

Give the gift of gorgeous hair this Christmas. Afroani’s hair combs are perfect for detangling and creating beautiful locks. The combs are extremely gentle on the hair, preventing breakage – and also on the scalp. Plus they’ll look great on the dressing table.

TEA+ Plus Sleep Tea

A good night’s sleep is the perfect gift for anyone who lives a busy lifestyle. The TEA+ sleep routine is scientifically proven to encourage restful and restorative sleep. Infused with 56mg of magnesium, the TEA+ sleep routine relaxes the body and prepares the mind for sleep. It’s packed with naturally occurring antioxidants for relaxation, giving good sleep, night after night.

Enjoy 15% off any of the TEA+ vitamin or CBD infused teas or TEA+ journals with the code VirginStockingFiller.

TEA+

Alpaca Four Left Feet Coffee

If your loved ones need more than just good sleep to get them going, then Alpaca’s Four Left Feet Coffee might be the answer. A good cup of coffee will help energise and set them up for a great day. Alpaca’s Four Left Feet is a medium dark roast, with notes of chocolate truffle, brown sugar and toasted nut.

Plus, use the code VIRGINXMAS10 for 10% off across the site.

Alpaca Coffee

Seilich Botanical Meadow Lip Balm

Keep your loved one’s lips soft and supple through the cold days with this lip balm from Seilich. It’s packed full of meadow grown botanicals to keep lips smoothed, healthy and super-hydrated. Made from locally collected beeswax, cold pressed UK grown honesty oil, with extracts of yarrow and peppermint, this lip balm is sure to be a favourite.

Scottish Whisky with Lemon and Chilli Sauce

Treat the foodie in your life to some sweet and spicy sauce made with 25% whisky. It can be drizzled over burgers, grilled chicken, salmon, prawns, salads, even cheese and crackers – and we’re pretty sure it’ll be great on turkey leftovers too. Each 185ml bottle contains 25% whisky – so this one’s just for the grown-ups.

Oystercroft

Rutland Square Chai Spiced Gin Twin Pack

Your gin loving friends and family are going to love this Rutland Square Chai Spiced Gin. Inspired by the refreshing and sweet notes of Oolong white tea, sourced specially from the region of Dibrugarh, Assam, in India. This is perfect for a little Christmas tipple.