Oh Canada! Virgin Atlantic touches down in Toronto

Virgin Atlantic has officially touched down in Toronto, marking a triumphant return to Canada with a brand-new direct route between London Heathrow and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The brand-new daily service connects London with Toronto, a vibrant city known for its rich culture and welcoming spirit.

It’s been more than a decade, but Virgin Atlantic is back, and this time, they’re here to stay. In classic Virgin style, Richard Branson met the flight this afternoon to celebrate with the crew and passengers.

“I’m delighted to see Virgin Atlantic return to Toronto, a city with so much spirit and energy. With our incredible crew, exceptional service, and a strong network of partners, we can’t wait to welcome customers onboard,” said Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

Connecting the UK and Canada like never before, this new service will carry over 165,000 customers annually, operating via their Boeing 787-9. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the new route offers world-class service across Virgin Atlantic’s three signature cabin choices – Upper Class, Premium, and Economy.

But that’s not all, the new codeshare partnership with WestJet opens the door to even greater connectivity. From Toronto, travelers can seamlessly reach 13 destinations across Canada, including Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Ottawa. Later this year, they’ll be launching a joint loyalty program, ensuring Flying Club members can enjoy even more rewards.

Today may be all about Toronto, but this new service reaches far beyond. Thanks to Virgin Atlantic’s growing transatlantic network, customers flying from Canada will now have seamless one-stop connections via London Heathrow to key destinations in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, with an average transit time of just 1 hour and 20 minutes. Plus, onward connections to Johannesburg, Lagos, Tel Aviv, and Beirut for global travelers.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to be back in Canada. We’ve long wanted to return – and this time, we’re here to stay. Toronto is not only a thriving financial hub, but also a gateway to one of the most vibrant and diverse countries in the world. With our strong transatlantic focus, expanded connectivity to India, and exciting new partnership with WestJet, the timing couldn’t be better.”

Flights are on sale now, with fares starting from £391 ($1,101 CAD) in Economy, £881 ($2,516 CAD) in Premium, and £1,809 ($3,739 CAD) in Upper Class.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to book and don’t forget to join Virgin Red to earn Virgin Points on your flights and save up for brilliant rewards. Visit Virgin Red to find out more.