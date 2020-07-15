Nick Cassidy joins Envision Virgin Racing

Envision Virgin Racing has signed rising star Nick Cassidy to drive for the team for the next season of the all-electric championship.

Cassidy will drive alongside Robin Frijns and replace Sam Bird, who has driven for Envision Virgin Racing for the last six years of the competition.

The 25-year-old from Auckland, New Zealand, is one of the most promising talents in motorsport, having already completed the ‘triple crown’ of titles in Japanese motorsport (winning Formula 3, Super GT and Super Formula), as well as becoming one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Toyota Racing Series.

Cassidy drove for Envision Virgin Racing during the rookie test at the Marrakesh E-Prix in March 2020. During this event, he set a lap record for the track and comfortably topped the timesheets in his maiden Formula E outing.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be joining Formula E and Envision Virgin Racing from next season,” Cassidy said. “The team is one of the most successful on the grid, have a great set-up and facilities, and have continually impressed me since I joined them for the rookie test back in March. All drivers know the depth and quality of the field in Formula E is among the best in the world so it is great to be adding my name to this roster.”

The sixth season of Formula E will resume with the final six races taking place between 5 and 13 August at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport. These will be Sam Bird’s final races for the team before Nick Cassidy joins for season seven.

