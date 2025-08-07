Murder, mysteries, and martinis: everything you need to know about Virgin Voyages' True Crime Voyage

Halloween has never been so sun-kissed. Forget creaky haunted houses and plastic pumpkins: this October, Virgin Voyages is throwing a party at sea where the murders come with martinis.

On October 10, 2025, Valiant Lady leaves Miami for five nights of Caribbean escapism, podcast fandom, and true crime obsession.

It’s called the True Crime Voyage, and it’s the cruise you didn’t know you needed. Imagine it: a floating world where you can tan in Puerto Plata by day, then sip a martini at midnight over cold cases and cold cuts.

Virgin Voyages

The journey includes all the award-winning luxury, elevated dining, and signature experiences you'd expect from Virgin Voyages - alongside a curation of exclusive events inspired by your favourite true crime shows.

Partnering with iHeartPodcasts, the brand has lined up a roster of cult-status shows: Betrayal, Buried Bones, and Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know. Think live recordings and meet-and-greets where you can clink glasses with the people who live in your earbuds.

And if, like everyone else you know, you’re thinking of starting your own podcast - there’s space for that too. There’ll be on-board workshops where you can learn tips of the trade, and leave the holiday with more than a good tan. Add themed cocktails, mysterious events, and a reimagined Scarlet Night party dripping in Halloween excess, and suddenly the whole ship feels an Agatha Christie backdrop.

Intrigued? Chase the thrill today.