Money On Your Mind? Meet the Virgin Money Red Team

Many people are facing a reduced income due to COVID-19. If you’re concerned about your finances at the moment, Virgin Money is here to help. Their Red Team can answer any questions you might have about money during the COVID-19 crisis.

The new Money On Your Mind service connects you to a team of experts from Virgin Money. Like many others, they’re currently working from home due to the lockdown. But they’re ready to help answer any questions you might have about your personal or business finances – whether you’re a Virgin Money customer or not.

If you have a question about your finances, you can submit it via an online form on the Virgin Money website and request a call back from a member of the Red Team.

The Red Team is also recording answers to commonly asked questions and posting videos on the Virgin Money YouTube channel for anyone to view at their leisure.

So if you’ve got a question about repayment holidays, overdrafts or how best to contact your bank, visit the Virgin Money YouTube channel to see if they have an answer for you. Or contact the Red Team for personalised advice.

Virgin Money has also set up a coronavirus support hub to help with any questions you may have about your Virgin Money bank account or credit card. Visit Virgin Money to find out more.