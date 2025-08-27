Made By Dyslexia, Virgin StartUp and Virgin Unite join forces to champion Dyslexic Thinking

New analysis has revealed that dyslexic entrepreneurs contribute at least £4.6 billion to UK GDP every year – supporting more than 60,000 jobs and powering some of the world’s most innovative businesses.

The analysis, released by global charity Made By Dyslexia, highlights the extraordinary impact of Dyslexic Thinking in entrepreneurship, with at least one in three business founders being dyslexic. Dyslexic strengths include problem-solving, creativity, communication, visualisation and big-picture thinking – perfect matches for setting up your own enterprise.

To help inspire the next generation of founders, Made By Dyslexia, Virgin StartUp and Virgin Unite have launched a nationwide campaign celebrating dyslexic entrepreneurs. The campaign is taking over prominent spots in 46 locations across the UK, shining a light on how Dyslexic Thinking has powered world-changing inventions, from the car and the lightbulb to the smartphone. Dyslexic Thinking also sits at the heart of some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Apple, Ikea, Jo Malone, and Virgin.

While Dyslexic Thinking has shaped history, many dyslexic entrepreneurs continue to face outdated misconceptions and a lack of tailored support to grow their businesses. That’s why Virgin StartUp is launching a first-of-its-kind free business accelerator programme called Momentum. The eight-week programme is designed specifically for dyslexic entrepreneurs, helping them scale their businesses through tailored workshops, one-to-one mentoring and access to expert resources.

Virgin StartUp has also launched a dedicated “Dyslexic Thinking” space in its online community, creating a hub for founders to connect, collaborate and thrive.

Richard Branson, has long spoken about how dyslexia shaped his entrepreneurial journey, sharing: “Much of my success as an entrepreneur comes from my Dyslexic Thinking. It’s my superpower. Dyslexic Thinking has enabled me to see the world differently and find new solutions to old problems that businesses were struggling to address. The world needs dyslexic entrepreneurs more than ever, so I’m delighted to support this campaign and I am looking forward to hearing the stories behind the dyslexic founders who join the Virgin StartUp programme.”

Unite BVI

Kate Griggs, Founder of Made By Dyslexia, added: “Entrepreneurs are the engine of the British economy – and research shows Dyslexic Thinking fuels at least one in three of them. To boost growth, create jobs, and move the nation forward, the UK has never needed Dyslexic Thinking more. We hope that this campaign will inspire the next generation of dyslexic entrepreneurs and encourage Dyslexic Thinkers across the country to consider how they could use their unique skills to build the innovative businesses of tomorrow.”

To learn more about dyslexic entrepreneurship – or to apply to join Virgin StartUp’s Momentum programme – visit virginstartup.org/1in3founders.