Listen now: Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship's new podcast on purposeful business

The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship in South Africa has launched a new podcast series for business founders.

The podcast is perfect for entrepreneurs looking for some help and advice on products, people, partnerships and branding. In this week’s episode Nwabisa Mayema, Strategic Partnership Director at the Branson Centre, sits down with Fiona Ross, Brand Director and Head of Brand & Creative Capabilities at the Virgin Group, to take a deep dive into the role of brand in business.

Fiona answers questions about why it is important to be purpose-led and how to embed purpose into your brand. "I think the first thing is what is purpose? And so purpose is about really being clear on the role and meaning you want to play in people's lives. It's why we exist, why we are here on earth. What difference do we want to make? And Richard (Branson) had a lovely quote that if you're not making a difference in people's lives, you don't have a business," said Ross.

Richard Branson helped to relaunch the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship in South Africa in 2019. The Branson Centre had already been supporting entrepreneurs in South Africa for many years, though in 2019 the centre was reimagined as a social enterprise supplier-development hub with a new aim – to become the heart of entrepreneurship for Southern Africa.

The South African Branson Centre is now a thriving social enterprise accelerator, enabling entrepreneurs to drive positive impact for people, planet, and profit. The team’s relentless entrepreneurialism is driving them to challenge the rules as they strive to help entrepreneurs create a legacy-leaving impact on society, the environment, and the economy.

According to the team: “We care more about significant interactions than transactions. We want to play a meaningful role in entrepreneurs’ lives. From the little touches to the big splashes, we create experiences that make entrepreneurs feel good. It’s our promise to them.”

If you're an entrepreneur struggling to find your purpose – or if you’re just looking for expert opinions about branding, business, and purpose – this podcast is made for you.