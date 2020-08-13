Let Virgin Hotels save your summer

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting everyone’s life on pause, Virgin Hotels is out to save marriages, give parents a break, and make up for cancelled summer trips.

Let Virgin Hotels reacquaint you with the good life: room upgrades, fresh robes, cocktails waiting for you and exclusive perks when you join The Know.

For all the parents who have been juggling working and homeschooling, Virgin Hotels is here to give you some time away from the kids. Enjoy a break where you can truly relax with Virgin Hotels.

If you need to remember exactly why you love your partner after months locked down with them, Virgin Hotels is here to save your relationship. Enjoy a romantic getaway and leave even more in love than ever.

Heartbroken about a cancelled vacation? Virgin Hotels will make up for it with the perfect staycation, complete with days at The Pool Club.

Book your stay at VirginHotels.com