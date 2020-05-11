Learn From Home with Codecademy during lockdown

If you want to gain new skills or try something different, Codecademy has the perfect solution: Learn From Home Day.

Codecademy has teamed up with brands including Duolingo, Headspace and Skillshare to give you the chance to try something new, learn a skill – and maybe even discover a lifelong passion.

Virgin Group is an investor in Codecademy and they are offering you the chance to learn something new during the lockdown. Launching on Wednesday May 13th, Learn From Home Day is a free live event that will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch.

The live event will start at 10.45am ET (3.45pm BST) with a welcome from Codecademy CEO Zach Sims. Then, throughout the day there will be 25-minute sessions on a range of subjects including starting a business through crowdfunding, drawing for inner calm, and learning a new language.

Codecademy will host a 55-minute session at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm BST) on coding. They’ll walk participants through an introductory lesson, Learn How to Code. This offers the basics of coding and sets you up to start learning to code with Codecademy for free.

Register now to reserve your spot and get access to the live event. Visit the Codecademy blog for the full schedule.