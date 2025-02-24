Kickstart your wellness era with Virgin Points

Ready for your wellness era? As new year resolutions start to wane, working out just got easier. Virgin Active is now part of Virgin Red, meaning members can save their cash and use Virgin Points to kickstart their wellness journey.

Virgin Red members that are new to Virgin Active can purchase a one-day or one-month membership to their local Virgin Active club using Virgin Points. Or they can put their points towards a Kickstarter Bundle, which is exclusive to Virgin Red and includes a three-month membership, one PT session per month, access to the Virgin Active app and the opportunity to earn rewards when fitness goals are hit.

Virgin Active

Plus, if members love what they see, they can continue their Virgin Active membership at a special rate just for Virgin Red members.

The points price varies depending on the club chosen, but a one-day pass starts from 3,000 Virgin Points, a one-month pass from 13,000 points and a Kickstarter Bundle from 36,000 points.

There’s no better place to embrace real and sustainable wellness than Virgin Active. Forget fads and fake promises - Virgin Active clubs are packed with what you need to help your body and mind feel their best. From unlimited group classes and Padel to spacious gym floors, swimming pools, spa areas, health food cafes, and so much more – there's something for everyone.

Virgin Active

Members can rack up their Virgin Points easily, earning points through shopping via Virgin Red with hundreds of retailers including John Lewis, ASOS, Boots and Deliveroo, booking getaways with Booking.com, or on train tickets booked though Virgin Trains Ticketing. Earning points on everyday spending couldn’t be easier – and can now unlock access to your favourite Virgin Active club.

In fact, simply getting Virgin Money’s Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance or snagging Virgin Red’s 5,000 bonus points offer for signing up to auto-exchange Tesco Clubcard points into Virgin Points for the first time before 4 May 2025* will earn you enough points for a one-day pass. **

Vicki Simpson, Managing Director, Loyalty, for Virgin Red, says: “We’re thrilled to welcome Virgin Active to Virgin Red, giving our members even more ways to turn their Virgin Points into something truly rewarding. Whether you’re looking to kickstart your fitness journey, try out a new workout routine, or commit to long-term wellness, you can now use Virgin Points to access the incredible facilities at your local Virgin Active.”

* Terms apply. To be eligible, sign up to auto-exchange for the first time by 23:59 on 04.05.25 and remain signed up with at least 250 Clubcard points in your account on 04.05.25. Clubcard and Virgin Red or Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.

**18+. New Virgin Active members only. Pricing varies based on your selected club. Max. one Virgin Active reward per person. Voucher code must be used before the stated expiry date. For Kickstarter Bundle and 1 Month Pass only: Membership automatically continues unless cancelled prior to the end of the reward period.