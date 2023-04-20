Join Virgin StartUp’s Collective Impact programme

Virgin StartUp exists to help businesses start up, survive and thrive. It runs programmes supporting founders throughout the year – its Collective Impact programme has a track record of getting sustainable businesses ready for investment.

Virgin StartUp is looking for passionate founders who are building businesses that positively impact society and the planet to join the next cohort of Collective Impact, which will run from May.

Have a look at what some of the recent Collect Impact participants had to say about the programme:

“Thanks to the Collective Impact programme, I feel much more confident pitching my business,” Ira Guha, founder of Asan Cup, said. “I'm able to communicate both the commercial and social impact elements of my business in a stronger way. The benefits last way beyond the six-week programme – I'm now part of a supportive community of fellow founders, andfounders and receive ongoing mentorship. I'm so glad I did the Collective Impact programme and strongly recommend it to other founders.”

Thomas Panton, founder and CEO of Canopey, added: “Collective Impact really supercharged our journey as a high growth, sustainability-focused start-up. The programme helped us successfully raise funding from angels, two funds and a crowdfunding campaign with more than 350+ backers. What's more, we made great friends and connections, both from our cohort and from the mentors and industry leaders running the sessions.”

