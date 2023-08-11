Jobs of the week - 11 August

Time for a change in your career? Take a look at who’s hiring across the Virgin Group right now…

Clubhouse Mixologist at Virgin Atlantic

Got mixology skills to rival Tom Cruise? Virgin Atlantic is looking for bartenders to join its team at the Clubhouse at London Heathrow.

You'll be providing an amazing service to upper-class customers, not only with a brilliant team but at the longest bar in West London. Virgin Atlantic’s Mixologists create cocktails that are featured in magazines, television and in luxury hotels, and they have an integral part of planning, choosing and implementing products used within Virgin Atlantic.

Up to the challenge? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Galactic

Office Manager at Virgin Galactic

It’s a super exciting time to join Virgin Galactic, after it completed its first private astronaut spaceflight. Currently, Virgin Galactic is recruiting for an Office Manager to join its team.

The Office Manager will organise and coordinate office administration and procedures, to ensure office effectiveness, efficiency, and safety. You’ll be responsible for developing intra-office communication protocols, streamlining administrative procedures, inventory control, office staff supervision, and task delegation. The successful office manager is an energetic professional who doesn't mind wearing multiple hats. They’re experienced in handling a wide range of administrative duties and office support-related tasks, able to work independently with little or no supervision, and well-organised, flexible, and enjoys the administrative challenges of supporting a fast-paced office of diverse people.

Think you’re the person Virgin Galactic is looking for? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Australia

Apprentice Aircraft Maintenance Engineer at Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia is launching an Aircraft Maintenance Apprenticeship Program for 2024. The airline is currently expanding its fleet and taking on brand new aircraft, so it’s an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic industry, learn from the best and take your career to new heights.

Virgin Australia is looking for candidates who are highly driven to excel through what will be a challenging and demanding apprenticeship. You will demonstrate well-established analytical skills, high attention to detail and exceptional communication skills. This apprenticeship gives you the opportunity to complete a Certificate IV in Aero Skills while learning on the job. Your apprenticeship will be a mix of on the job practical training combined with trade school and a mix of online and classroom theory. And completing this apprenticeship will open doors to career prospects within Virgin Australia.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.