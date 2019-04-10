"I've been smashing glass ceilings for years": Introducing Dame Steve Shirley

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy Dame Steve Shirley

Dame Stephanie ‘Steve’ Shirley is sitting in front of the Virgin sign sipping a glass of water. At 85, her mind is extraordinarily sharp. She is witty, warm and has both wonderful anecdotes and conversation.

There are few in the world quite like Dame Steve Shirley, who has smashed through glass ceilings, forged a space for women to work unhindered in the workplace and run a billion pound business.

She is now a philanthropist and committed autism activist, and she visited Virgin to share her words of wisdom on being an entrepreneur and all round good-egg.

After arriving in the UK on Kindertransport in 1939, she vowed to live life to the full.

And she’s certainly achieved that. In 1962 she set up her own business which did so well she has been able to spend her ‘retirement’ giving back to society, making better use of IT in the voluntary sector.

Now, the seasoned businesswoman is making waves again. Her book Let it Go has just been re-published by Penguin, and a film about her life is currently being cast.

