It’s WAVE season at Virgin Voyages, and no itinerary is off limits

After sweeping the awards season the last two consecutive years, Virgin Voyages is chartering a bold course for what could be the cruise line’s most exciting year yet.

The boutique hotel at sea is ready to elevate the sailing experience with an irresistible WAVE offer, exclusive specialty voyages, new ports of call, and the highly anticipated debut of Brilliant Lady, the fourth and final ship in its fleet.

Virgin Voyages is kicking off 2025 with their most enticing offer of the year. Sailors can book a voyage with the WAVE offer and enjoy 80% off their second sailor, plus up to $300 in free drinks. And the best part? No itinerary is off limits.

With over 100 destinations available – and more to be unveiled soon – now is the perfect time to save on that epic journey. From a quick island escape to a long trek through Alaska, the adventure you've been waiting for is just around the corner.

The crowning moment of 2025 will be the launch of Brilliant Lady in September, marking the final addition to Virgin Voyages’ award-winning fleet. This exciting new ship will embark on longer itineraries, including a North American Tour sailing from New York to Bermuda, Los Angeles to Mexico, and Miami to the ABC Islands. It will also offer Alaskan Adventures, departing from Seattle to the Pacific Northwest, as well as an Epic Panama Canal Voyage exploring Costa Rica and Guatemala. And it’s not just about the destinations – Brilliant Lady also promises to bring fresh shows, upgraded dining, and fun surprises to the high seas.

With the WAVE offer, Sailors can embark on Brilliant Lady’s Mermaiden Voyage from New York to Bermuda or the ship’s first voyage to Alaska’s breathtaking wilderness. Other popular options include the Fire and Sunset Soirées, a four-night journey to Key West, French Daze and Ibiza Nights, a seven-night adventure from Barcelona to Marseilles, Cannes, and Mallorca, Western Caribbean Charm, a six-night getaway to Costa Maya and Roatán, and Starry Nights in Greece and Croatia, a 10-night itinerary featuring Santorini, Dubrovnik, and Mykonos.

For those craving an extended escape, the Summer Season Pass offers a month-long adventure starting at $14,999 per cabin. With the fastest Wi-Fi at sea, it’s the perfect balance of work and wanderlust.

“A new ship, new experiences and new iconic destinations are just the start of what 2025 has in store for us. It’s going to be an incredible year,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

Back by popular demand, Virgin Voyages’ specialty sailings will return in 2025, offering exciting themed voyages such as the Eat & Drink Festival, a culinary celebration at sea, the Virgin Celebration Voyage, which last year was headlined by Boy George, and Wellness Sailings, featuring fitness classes, spa days, and healthy happy hours. The Elevate Voyage, focused on women’s health and wellbeing, will take center stage in April with workshops and immersive experiences. Additionally, Virgin Voyages will debut the first-ever US Comedy Festival at sea and a special Mother’s Day celebration.

Known for redefining cruising with its boutique-sized ships, Michelin-star culinary experiences, and adult-only ethos, don’t miss the opportunity to save with Virgin Voyages’ WAVE offer, valid through January 31, 2025 on voyages now through 2026.

