Introducing Earth Unscrewed

We’re excited to introduce Earth Unscrewed – Virgin’s new podcast about the incredible (and often surprising) solutions that are providing some serious hope for the future of our planet.

Caring about the planet can often make you feel completely hopeless. Despite wanting to stay positive, despite wanting to have faith that our leaders and smartest minds are setting us on a path toward planetary greatness – there are times when you can’t help but feel like we’re all thoroughly screwed.

In the first episode of Earth Unscrewed, presenters Dr. Helen Scales and Seyi Rhodes tackle the topic of cars. With over a billion vehicles on the world’s roads, we’re seeing air-pollution levels and greenhouse gas emissions reach deadly heights. Helen and Seyi explore some of the climate-friendly developments taking place in the worlds of cars – solutions that are helping us unscrew the planet.

We hear from DS Virgin Racing’s Chief Technical Officer, Sylvain Filippi, about the development of electric car technology and explore how petrol-powered, private cars are becoming a thing of the past.

We also delve into London’s sewers in search of a surprising clean fuel. Dickon Posnetts from Argent Energy – the UK’s leading sustainable biodiesel producer – shares some fascinating insight into how wastes can be turned into bio diesels and transport fuels – effectively replacing fossil diesel.

Enjoy Episode One of Earth Unscrewed: Driving Change, head over to iTunes or Acast to subscribe and join in the conversation via #EarthUnscrewed.