Hurrah for electric racing: Formula E returns for season seven

It’s been nearly 200 days since the last Formula E race, but this weekend Envision Virgin Racing will be back on track for the Diriyah E-Prix. And with new drivers and fresh challenges in the mix,this season is set to be an exciting one.

“Formula E has always been super-competitive but the feeling this season is that the field is even tighter,” said Sylvain Filippi, Envision Virgin Racing’s managing director. “The gap from first to last is now closer than ever – just a few tenths – meaning there is no room for any error, be it the drivers or the teams.

Envision Virgin Racing

“Add to this the global challenges facing us all right now and I truly believe the new Formula E season will be the most competitive yet, which, of course, is great news for those watching at home,” he added. “That said, we are relishing the challenge and everyone in the team has worked tirelessly to ensure we’re ready for the season opener.”

Rising star Nick Cassidy will make his race debut for the team this weekend. The 26-year-old New Zealander said: “As one of three rookies this year in a very experienced field, I want to manage my expectations but at the same time I want to do my very best.

Envision Virgin Racing

“Qualifying is super important in Formula E, even more so in Diriyah with the track evolution, and I feel comfortable with my one-lap pace. Come the races, though, and that’s where experience in things like energy management will really come into their own. The team has been amazing getting me up to speed and I am excited to be reunited with race engineer Stephen Lane, who led me to a podium in Macau a few years back. Robin has also been great and someone I can learn a lot from.”

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

His teammate Robin Frijns is on his third season with the team, and is raring to get going. “I think this season the driver is going to make more of a difference than ever before; you’ll have to be on it from the start, especially in Diriyah which is very challenging with only one line to drive on,” Frijns said. “We know it's about consistency though and having two drivers at the front, and with Nick I feel we have that. He has fitted in really well and everyone is excited to see what he can do after topping the times at the rookie test in Marrakesh. Everyone is also really happy to be racing again and to get this new season underway.”

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Nick and Robin will be in action on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 February for the opening Formula E rounds in Diriyah. Both races take place at 20:00 local time. Find out how you can watch right here: https://www.fiaformulae.com/en/watch/ways-to-watch.

Visit Envision Virgin Racing to find out more, and rev up for all the E-Prix action.