How Virgin Australia recycles old uniforms

Reuse, repair, recycle. It’s a good mantra to live by when it comes to our clothes. And Virgin Australia has been doing exactly that for more than 10 years.

When they’ve finished their journey in the air, many of Virgin Australia’s uniforms find new homes through Dress for Success and Dress for Work. These charities provide community outreach programs that help people overcome barriers to entering the workforce, including CV writing workshops, interview coaching, and providing a high-quality corporate wardrobe so job seekers can feel confident and stand proud.

Dress for Work has been able to help thousands of people get into work thanks to donations from Virgin Australia.

Visit Virgin Australia to learn more about their sustainability programmes.