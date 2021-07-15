How to win (and spend) £2,500 on travel and adventure with Virgin Experience Days

Win Your Virgin Red Wish List is already at the halfway mark! To celebrate the milestone, Virgin Red has got an absolute corker of a prize for five lucky winners. Virgin Experience Days are offering you the chance to win £2,500 to spend on UK getaways and action-packed adventure.

To enter, all you need to do is visit the Virgin Red app – the home of rewards – and choose the prize you want to win this week. Here’s some inspiration on what you could spend £2,500 on with Virgin Experience Days.

Fly in a WWII Spitfire – £2,750

Virgin Experience Days

Put your winnings towards an extraordinary experience that’ll allow you to relive history in the flight of a lifetime, aboard one of only 53 Spitfire airworthy models left in the world. To this day, the iconic sight and sound of the Spitfire is unlike any other. Epitomising Britain’s fighting spirit during the Battle of Britain and WWII, its Rolls Royce Merlin Engine and graceful cockpit cover are instantly recognisable as Britain’s front line fighter in the darkest of times.

You’ll get a 30-minute passenger flight and 20 minutes airborne, allowing you to experience everything from the roar of the engine to spellbinding views out over its iconic elliptical wing. Flown by a current or ex-RAF pilot, you can rest assured knowing full well you’re in safe hands. And as your location benefits from no commercial traffic, you’ll feel like you have the skies all to yourself! The aerodrome has plenty of space, so bring along all your friends and family to witness your unforgettable experience.

Drive a Jordan EJ12 Suzuka Legend Race Car – £1,800

Virgin Experience Days

Motorsport fans, here’s one for you to tick off that bucket list. Live the racing dream with the Jordan EJ12 Suzuka Legend Race Car Driving Experience that’ll see you in the driver’s seat of Takuma Soto’s 2002 Formula 1 car.

You’ll begin this unforgettable day with a safety briefing as an A grade motorsport instructor covers track day safety etiquette such as racing lines, throttle and braking technique. Then the fun really revs up, starting in a Nissan 350z Drift car. Harness your inner racer as you learn throttle techniques and reflex training across 14 sideways laps.

With adrenaline pumping, you’ll then buckle up for four sighting laps and a high-speed passenger ride in a BMW M3 around Circuit 112. Then the heart will really be racing with 25 laps in a F1000 single seater as you discover how these cars work, followed by taking on the B-17 Bomber Circuit where you can put your skills to the test with four sighting laps and a high-speed passenger lap in the BMW M3. The grand finale will be 20 thrilling laps driving the Jordan F1, promising the ultimate driving experience. A free media and VIP pack ensures you’ll get the most out of your day with more access and fast track.

Spend five nights in Dublin with a friend – £999

Virgin Experience Days

Who doesn’t fancy a getaway after everything we’ve all been through? So why not enjoy the ultimate stay in one of Europe’s most popular destinations with this Five Night Dublin City Culture Break for Two? And you’ll still have winning money left over to spend with Virgin Experience Days!

You and a friend will stay in a deluxe room at the 4* Aberdeen Lodge, which is perfectly located for exploring the best of the city. Situated amongst acres of private gardens and beautiful Irish countryside, it’s the perfect place to relax after a day of sightseeing. There’ll even be a full Irish breakfast waiting for you each morning, too. As part of this experience you’ll also enjoy a tasty three-course meal at a nearby restaurant on one evening.

Take advantage of the complimentary Wi-Fi so you can keep your social media accounts up-to-date with your trip, and get a private car-park for your stay. You will also get a three-day pass for the hop-on hop-off Dublin City Tour too. As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll get to enjoy a countryside coach tour along the coastline and a guided walking tour of Dublin’s highlights by an award-winning tour guide! By the time you leave, you’ll have seen the very best of what this magnificent city has to offer.

Escape for two nights with a plus one at The Belfry – £719

Virgin Experience Days

At not even half the cost of your winnings is this superb experience at an award-winning hotel. Get away from it all for a couple of days of relaxation in 500 acres of West Midlands countryside, with this Two Night Luxury Spa Break for Two at The Belfry Hotel and Resort.

You can spend two full days and nights with the sanctuary of the spa ready and waiting. You’ll be able to use the spa’s relaxation room, pool and hot tubs along with two 55-minute spa treatments of your choice each.

On the first night of your stay you’ll get to enjoy a delicious Chef’s table buffet in The Ryder Grill restaurant, where every dish is sourced from local and fresh ingredients. Then each morning you’ll get to start your day with a full English breakfast. Not jealous, at all.

Find out more about Virgin Red, the new rewards club from Virgin, right here.