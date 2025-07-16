How to travel the world using Virgin Points

Race Across the World winner Alfie Watts has just completed a 9,000-mile travel challenge spanning three continents – all powered by Virgin Points and a smart selection of travel hacks.

Starting in Johannesburg, Alfie jetted to London, then on to New York all in just 72 hours. The challenge, set by Virgin Red, was designed to show just how far loyalty points can take you. Spoiler: it’s far.

“Travel doesn't have to break the bank, especially if you’re using travel hacks – and this trip proves it,” said Alfie. “With Virgin Red, I flew 9,000 miles across three continents in just 72 hours and stayed in incredible places using Virgin Points – points that can be earned through everyday spending like shopping, commuting, and booking holidays. But it's not just about the flights – it's the little hacks that make a big difference.”

Brits are turning into travel hackers

According to Virgin Red’s new research, Brits are embracing the travel hacker mindset:

55% of Gen Z already consider themselves travel hackers

61% use hacks to find more affordable travel

26% say hacks have influenced where they go

42% regret not earning points on previous holidays

And while the average traveller uses three hacks per holiday, many don’t yet collect points, which means they’re missing out.

Virgin Atlantic

Alfie’s top travel tips

Alfie used a few savvy tricks of the trade on his Virgin Red journey. He shared:

"I normally pack light to avoid pricey hold luggage fees; however, on this trip, my Virgin Atlantic flights included baggage, saving me the costs. I also use an eSIM to stay connected without needing to switch out my physical SIM."

"I’ve learned from previous experiences that sometimes a long-haul flight pays off when the cost of living at your destination is super low, which helps to balance out costs. When I use the reward seat checkers and look at off-peak times, it's even easier to get these long-haul flights at the best price."

"Hiring a car and asking locals for recommendations also allows me the freedom to explore beyond the usual tourist spots. These are the ultimate travel hacks that lots of people can use when planning a trip or already abroad. The beauty is, they are open to anyone."

Alfie Watts

Virgin Red: the ultimate travel hack

Virgin Red lets members earn and spend Virgin Points on flights, stays, experiences and more – all from everyday spending. It’s designed to make travel smarter, more rewarding, and way more fun.

"Virgin Red is the ultimate travel hack to turn points earned from everyday spending into lifetime memories. Alfie’s trip shows how far loyalty points can get you,” said Vicki Simpson, Managing Director Commercial, Virgin Red. “Reward points give travellers the chance to fast track their travels while slowing their spending. Whether it's a short weekend away or a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, these smarter ways to travel can undoubtedly make a difference."

You can book one-way economy flights from London to New York from just 6,000 Virgin Points – with Premium Economy seats from 16,500 Points * . Points don’t expire, and they can be earned on everything from coffee to concerts.

Want to travel like Alfie?

Alfie documented his journey on Instagram and TikTok, packed with tips, travel hacks and inspiration for your next adventure.

So if you’re ready to travel further, smarter and with a cheeky twist – join Virgin Red today.

