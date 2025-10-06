How to earn Virgin Points without even trying

We all know spending Virgin Points is the fun part – jetting off, checking in, sailing away... but here’s the secret: you can earn them just as easily, doing the things you already do anyways.

From beauty buys to grocery runs, your shopping could be working harder for you. Too many members leave free points on the table, and we want to help you scoop them up.

Here are our favorite ways US shoppers can earn points without breaking a sweat.

Link your CVS card to Virgin Red

Did you know your toothpaste, shampoo, and late-night snack runs at CVS could be working overtime? All you have to do is link your CVS ExtraCare® card to Virgin Red, and suddenly every eligible purchase turns $1 spent into 3 Virgin Points. That means your everyday pharmacy runs – the boring but essential stuff – are secretly fueling your next trip. It’s basically the easiest upgrade you’ll ever make.

Virgin Red Pointer: Stack with your Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®. Use your card so you earn points from both the partner (like CVS) as well as the earn rate on the credit card: 2 Virgin Points per $1 on dining, groceries, select streaming services, and EV charging – and 1 point per $1 on everything else, everywhere Mastercard® is accepted.

Virgin Red

Earn on merchant partners you already shop with

Below are some standout partners where you can (right now) earn Virgin Points on purchases. Head to the Virgin Red app, find the partner you want, and shop via the merchant tile to stack those points:

And that’s just the start. Open the Virgin Red app to see the full list of partners (there are plenty more) and make sure you’re not leaving points behind the next time you shop.

Virgin Red Pointer: Always start in the Virgin Red app or website. Even if you know you’re headed to Sephora or Walgreens, click through from Virgin Red first. That’s how the system knows to reward you.

Virgin Atlantic

Who knew your Sephora haul or CVS run could be this powerful? Whether it’s a Caribbean sailing with Virgin Voyages, a flight to London with Virgin Atlantic, or a chic stay at Virgin Hotels New York, your everyday purchases just got a serious upgrade.