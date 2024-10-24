Helen Skelton encourages Brits to conquer their fear of heights with help from Virgin Red

TV Presenter Helen Skelton has taken her adventurous streak to new heights by canoeing across the world’s highest aqueduct in North Wales. Virgin Red is encouraging Brits to do the same by offering a unique opportunity for three lucky winners to canoe across the iconic Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, located in the picturesque Dee Valley. The aqueduct stands at an impressive 126 feet, offering breathtaking views for those brave enough to scale it.

With more than a third of Brits (35%) admitting to a fear of heights, Helen’s triumph over the aqueduct aims to inspire others to confront this fear with a little help from Virgin Red.

Virgin Red

Following the hair-raising ride, Helen Skelton said:

“Nothing competes with the thrill of taking on a new challenge and facing your fears – I love an adrenaline rush!

“However, I know that sitting in a canoe at 126 feet doesn’t induce excitement for everyone. Facing your fears must be one of the hardest things you can do, but the sense of achievement afterwards is amazing. There’s no right or wrong way to tackle what’s holding you back, but some strong encouragement can go a long way. Once you get past the barriers stopping you from facing your fears, you can unlock unbeatable experiences!”

Virgin Red

Kelly Best, Managing Director of Product, Customer Experience and Marketing at Virgin Red, said:

“Virgin Red is the means to unlocking extraordinary Virgin experiences, so we’re thrilled to be giving three lucky winners the chance to experience a once-in-a-lifetime day out at the world’s highest aqueduct.

“Fear can get in the way of astonishing experiences, sometimes there’s no rhyme or reason behind it, but it’s important that people tackle what’s making you scared every now and then.

“We are encouraging Brits to leave their fear of heights behind and create memories which will last forever. “By entering the ‘Paddle Partners’ competition, we’re giving someone the chance to own their fear by canoeing along Pontcysyllte Aqueduct – the longest and highest in the UK. If you can get across that, you’ve well and truly conquered your fears.”

Despite the fact that 87% of Brits say they try to face their fears, less than half (41%) have succeeded in truly conquering one. This is why Virgin Red is encouraging Brits to treat trepidation as a thing of the past and sign up to win a chance to canoe across the highest aqueduct in the world.

Win a spot as a 'Paddle Partner' and face your fear of heights with Virgin Red. Entries are valid from October 25, 2024 to November 25, 2024.

Terms and Conditions:

Ends 23:59pm on 25.11.24. You’ll have one shot to win and you need to be 18+ and UK resident to enter. Exclusive to Virgin Red members.

Three lucky winners will each win 66,000 Virgin Points to redeem on: a Virgin Experience Days’ “Canoe Along the Highest Aqueduct in the World for Two” experience; and train travel worth up to £250 booked via Virgin Trains Ticketing using the ‘Apply Virgin Points to checkout’ button to cover your journey to your canoeing adventure!

To make the experience extra special, we’re also throwing in a one-night stay (in one double occupancy room) including breakfast at a hotel near the Aqueduct for each winner and their guest.

Experiences must be booked within 12 months of the date of issue of the Virgin Experience Days e-voucher redeemed via Virgin Red.

See the full Terms and conditions here.