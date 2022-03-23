Grove Collaborative launches Peach Kids sustainable personal care products for kids

Grove Collaborative, the leading sustainable consumer products company and plastic-neutral retailer, has announced it is expanding its personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, with the launch of Peach Kids, the first-ever 100% plastic-free, natural hair and body care system exclusively for kids.

Grove Collaborative is to merge with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by the Virgin Group.

Peach Not Plastic is on a mission to remove plastic from personal care routines, offering shampoo, conditioner, hand and body wash, and facial cleansers in a bar format. Since its launch in October 2020, Peach Not Plastic products have avoided 80,000 pounds of plastic from entering landfills. Now, on the heels of launching the first-ever 100% plastic-free deodorant and body care refill system, Peach is continuing its mission by expanding into personal care tailored to kids – an area that has seen little innovation when it comes to sustainable packaging.

The Peach Kids collection is available in the US and features clean and safe vegan formulas that parents can trust, with 100% natural fragrances. The collection includes the Lil’ Kids 2-in-1 Shampoo & Body Bar and Lil’ Kids Hand & Body Bar for kids aged three to five, Big Kids Shampoo Bar, Big Kids Conditioner Bar and Big Kids Hand & Body Bar for kids aged six to 12. The bar soaps, which last up to 100 washes, have been given the thumbs up by kids – coming in easy-grip shapes, bright colours and yummy fragrances that make bath and shower time fun. Plus they help educate kids about the importance of living sustainably.

“After the remarkable success we saw following the initial launch of Peach Not Plastic in 2020, we knew we had to take it a step further and kick plastic out of the kids personal care category too,” said Grove Collaborative co-founder and CEO, Stuart Landesberg. “The kids personal care category faces the same plastic problem as others within the CPG category. We have a chance to instil an appreciation for sustainable products and educate the next generation of consumers early on about the importance of making planet-friendly choices that are healthy for people and our planet.”

The Peach Kids expansion supports Grove Collaborative’s broader Beyond Plastic™ initiative, the company’s comprehensive plan to be 100% plastic free by 2025 and lead the consumer products industry out of single-use plastic.

“When we heard that Peach Not Plastic lovers were asking for kids’ products, we listened,” said Danielle Jezienicki, Director of Sustainability at Grove Collaborative. “Through this new collection, we’re making bath and shower time more fun and plastic-free by using the clean safe ingredients parents depend on in the fun colours and easy-grip shapes that kids love, because making sustainability fun and easy is at the heart of the Peach Not Plastic brand.”

Grove has also announced its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. Its net revenue for 2021 was up 5.3% year-over-year and 64.6% on a two-year basis.

Stuart Landesberg said: “We are proud of our achievements in 2021, as we advanced our strategic priorities in support of our mission to provide the world with consumer products that are a positive force for human and environmental health. Our annual results were highlighted by major accomplishments throughout the year including the successful exclusive launch of the Grove Co. brand in Target stores nationwide in the second quarter, our highest ever first-party brand share at 49% of net revenue, records in both direct-to-consumer net revenue per order and gross margin despite supply chain headwinds, and approaching the $100 million threshold in sales of zero plastic waste or refillable products. We also saw faster brand awareness growth than in any prior period, increasing from 27% to 37% over the course of the year.”

