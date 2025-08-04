Graham Norton returns to Virgin Radio live from Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

Graham Norton is making a triumphant return to Virgin Radio for a one-off Sunday special, and Virgin Red members can be part of it. Broadcasting live from Virgin Hotels Edinburgh on Sunday 24 August, this intimate event promises to be a highlight of the Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival’s final weekend.

From 10am to 1pm, Graham will step back into his beloved mid-morning slot, hosting a very special show from the vibrant Commons Club Bar. Expect his signature wit and warmth, surprise celebrity guests, and a lively atmosphere to match the energy of the Fringe Festival in full swing.

Graham Norton shared his excitement saying, “I'm so looking forward to catching up with all the Virgin listeners and thrilled that we are going to be celebrating the legendary Edinburgh festival from the heart of the city. The whole thing feels like an end of summer treat!”

Your ticket to the show

This is not just any radio broadcast, it's an exclusive event for Virgin Red members. A limited number of tickets are available to purchase for 25,000 Virgin Points each, giving members the chance to witness the radio icon in action, up close and personal.

Guests will enjoy delicious food and drink from the acclaimed Virgin Hotels Edinburgh kitchens, all included in the ticket price. This is your chance to see Graham, soak up the festival vibe, and enjoy a luxury weekend experience in the heart of the city.

Tickets are available via the Virgin Red app, but act fast - once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Live from Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

This broadcast marks a world-first for Virgin Radio. This is the first time a show will be hosted from a Virgin Hotel. And where better than Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, a striking blend of history and modern luxury, set within the iconic India Buildings on Victoria Street?

With views of Edinburgh Castle and just steps from the Royal Mile, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is the perfect setting for Graham’s big return. The Commons Club Bar, with its plush interiors and buzzing energy, will become the live studio for this one-of-a-kind event.

An experience like no other

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is famed for its character and comfort. From its 222 Chambers and Suites to its modern dining experiences at Commons Club and Eve. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning fan of the Fringe, this hotel is the ideal base to explore Edinburgh’s creative spirit.

Virgin Red, Virgin Hotels, and Virgin Radio are coming together to create a truly unforgettable moment. All you need to do is show up, relax, and enjoy the show.

Want in? Head to the Virgin Red app to grab your ticket before they’re all snapped up. Book now

Terms apply. See link above for full terms.