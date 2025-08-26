Graham Norton returns to Virgin Radio - live from Edinburgh

Graham Norton was back on Virgin Radio for a special one-off show - and what a way to do it - he treated listeners and special guests who were in the room where it happened to three hours of broadcasting gold.

Broadcasting live from Virgin Hotels Edinburgh during the final weekend of the Fringe Festival, it was an event full of Graham’s trademark sparkle.

Virgin

Graham slipped back into his mid-morning groove at the Commons Club Bar. Listeners embraced his charm and wit and fully immersed themselves in the show with those in the room sharing their shoutouts along with encouraging woofs from Bonner, the hotel dog - paired with an all-star lineup of guests:

Miriam Margolyes had the room in stitches with her larger-than-life stories as she told tales from her Edinburgh fringe show to the release of her new book, The Little Book of Miriam – all whilst maintaining an unlikely pre-watershed-safe interview.

Laura Benanti brought a touch of Broadway sparkle to Edinburgh by having the audience entranced by her Tony-award-winning razzmatazz and perfectly pitched cultural commentary.

Jo Caulfield delivered razor-sharp comedy that hit all the right notes as she recounted her love of Victorian tiling in her local Scottish boozer and the compliments she attracts from those who frequent it.

Virgin

This wasn’t your usual radio broadcast. Virgin Red members snapped up a limited number of tickets for 25,000 Virgin Points each, and those who came along enjoyed not just the live show, but also the finest drinks, cocktails and brunch Virgin Hotels Edinburgh had to offer - so much so Graham couldn’t help but comment on the number of Hair of the Dogs being consumed!

Graham said: “It was such a joy to be back with Virgin listeners - and what better place to do it than in the middle of the Fringe? The whole thing felt like a little end-of-summer party. The hotel is simply gorgeous.”

“This was such a cool experience that money literally can’t buy. I earn Virgin Points in many different ways but most recently from transferring my Tesco Clubcard points to Virgin Red - Graham is such a hero it was truly a once in a lifetime experience. And what a cool place to do it – I have really enjoyed myself” said Virgin Red Member, Ken (in a kilt).

Virgin

It was also a bit of brand history in the making, marking the first time Virgin Radio has ever broadcast live from a Virgin Hotel. And with its bold design, electric atmosphere, and views of Edinburgh Castle, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh couldn’t have been a better choice.

Good things come in threes, and Virgin Radio, Virgin Hotels, and Virgin Red proved it - bringing members a unique blend of live radio, Fringe festival vibes, and plenty of feel-good fun.

Join Virgin Red today for money-can’t-buy moments and kick off your points-earning journey right away.