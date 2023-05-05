Getting pitch perfect: Meet the founders on Virgin StartUp’s new Angel Investment Accelerator

It’s a match made in heaven! Virgin StartUp has announced 14 ambitious British businesses that are taking part in its new ‘get investment ready’ angel investment accelerator programme.

Virgin StartUp has helped thousands of founders unlock millions in investment through its scale-up programmes, and this accelerator combines all the best bits to get founders and their businesses ready to raise. Over the seven-week accelerator, founders are working with experts, angel investors and Virgin StartUp’s Scale-Up team to gain valuable insight into how the angel investment landscape works, including how to find and approach investors, what investors are looking for, how to become more investable, and how to deliver a strong investment pitch.

The programme will culminate in a demo day where all the founders get the opportunity to pitch in front of a live audience.

Andy Fishburn, managing director at Virgin StartUp, said: “Many new business founders are new to the world of investment which means they are unsure where to start and are left guessing as to what investors want to see from a pitch.

“Virgin StartUp’s new angel accelerator programme combines all the best bits from our scale-up programmes to help demystify the angel investment process. We are really looking forward to helping these founders develop the skills, confidence, contacts and networks to grow their businesses and thrive.”

Voda

Jaron Soh, founder of Voda technologies, added: “More so than ever, it's a difficult landscape to fundraise in. We've joined the Virgin Startup Angel Accelerator to learn from established entrepreneurs, investors and network with fellow founders.”

The full list of businesses on Virgin StartUp’s Angel Investment Accelerator is:

Lovedoc: A new dating app designed not only for singles, but also to help couples develop a deeper connection through interactive games, books, date night offers and special occasions

EventsX: A personalised AI-driven virtual and metaverse events platform combined with marketplace for businesses looking to enhance their virtual events

Shu Da Living: Footwear that is relaxed, comfortable, affordable, and environmentally considerate Shuda

Parcours Velo Ltd: High-performance carbon fibre bicycle wheels. Parcours Velo wants to make aerodynamic wheels more affordable and is rapidly becoming a leading wheel brand for professional triathletes

Stress Matters: A B corp which uses both an agency model and tech to make workplace wellbeing easy for SMEs

Luhv Drinks: Functional and delicious products that combine the strength of nature with cutting-edge scientific research to support a healthy lifestyle

LuvBuckets: A virtual time capsule to preserve love and legacies by allowing users to stay forever connected with friends and loved ones, not only throughout life, but for generations to come

Luvbuckets

Manas.AI: Simple and intuitive AI solutions for businesses with no coding required. Manas.ai provides AI that is easy to use, quick to build, powerful and affordable for businesses

Voda Technologies: LGBTQIA+ mental wellness app designed by leading psychotherapists

Niyo Hair and Beauty: Quality hair care products, routines and technology for black and ethnic minority women

Niyo

Kind Regards London: A womenswear brand that is re-imagining workwear for a hybrid world

The Tora Collective: A new outdoor social networking platform of the future, using theatre and game-based tactics to re-engage people with their surroundings and alleviate loneliness

RemedyRX: Integrated digital front door technology to support chronic disease patients

Just Access: Accurate and affordable transcriptions powered by AI for technical sectors such as legal, education, business and beyond

Visit Virgin StartUp to find out more.