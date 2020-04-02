Free kids TV channels from Virgin Media

Virgin Media is giving its TV customers seven of its most popular children’s channels for free until April 21st.

With some parents across the UK at home with their little ones, Virgin Media is offering a helping hand to keep them entertained.

This includes Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, NickToons and Nick Jr Too. These channels will give kids the chance to watch their favourite shows, including Ben 10, Paw Patrol, Teen Titans and classics like Tom and Jerry and ScoobyDoo.

There’s also a thousand episodes available On Demand so parents can pick and choose when to watch their kids’ favourite shows.

This television upgrade is available for all customers on Virgin Media’s Player, Mixit (without Kids TV pick) and Maxit (without Kids TV pick) bundles at no extra cost. You don’t have to do anything, the channels will be activated already – and there won’t be any change to your current contract.

Virgin Media has also given 2.7 million of its pay monthly mobile customers an extra 10GB of data and unlimited minutes at no extra cost – and has permanently removed data caps for broadband customers to help them stay connected.

And to ensure customers can access important information from the NHS, Virgin Media will allow them to visit www.nhs.uk and www.111.nhs.uk without using any of their data allowance.

