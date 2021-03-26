Four things you can't miss at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Get ready to party, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has opened its doors for the first time. If you’re anything like us, you’ve been dreaming of travelling a lot in the last year. We’re so excited to stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and here are just a few of the things you have to do once you get there...

Feast on fabulous food

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is host to some of the best eateries, there’s definitely something for everyone’s taste. Of course, you can’t forget about Commons Club, Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant and bar.

Serving food 24/7 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Commons Club is the perfect place to go for a cheeky midnight snack. The culinary and cocktail offerings have an international flare, but there are definite nods to Virgin’s British roots (cheers!). The space can easily accommodate larger dining parties, or provide a more intimate experience for couples.

Make your Instagram followers insanely jealous

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas might be Virgin Hotels’ most Instagrammable property yet. Check out those cacti in the lobby, or the incredible floral skull at the resort’s Mexican restaurant, Casa Calavera.

Get your phone ready because you're going to want to post this. And let’s be honest, if you haven’t shared it with your followers, were you even there?

Party the night away

Virgin Hotels is home to some of the most iconic event spaces in Las Vegas. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has renovated the old Hard Rock theatre, including updated bars and luxury suites plus the addition of two new VIP lounge areas. The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will spin out unforgettable live music with performances by both legendary and groundbreaking artists.

If you’re looking for a more intimate party, check out 24 Oxford. Tapping into Virgin Records’ humble beginnings on Oxford Street, this venue will feature cutting edge artists on the rise in all genres. Just remember, whatever moves you bust on the dance floor, stay there.

Collapse into the comfiest beds

Virgin Hotels’ beds are something special and we can’t wait to be recuperating from a big night out in one very soon. In every Chamber you’ll find a one-of-a-kind custom designed hybrid bed (patented) featuring an ergonomic headboard and erectable footboard. Work comfy, lounge lavishly, and rest like modern royalty.

You’ll also find all the usual luxuries you’ve come to expect from Virgin Hotels, including two separate spaces in every room, giving you space and privacy to get ready for your big night, in-room treats at street prices, and a vanity to die for.

Sound good? Visit Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to find out more.